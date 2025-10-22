Is Harper Zilmer going to a mental hospital? Exploring what happened as influencer shares tearful exit from TikTok

Harper Zilmer announces social media break. (Image by JC Olivera/WireImage)

TikTok content creator and actor Harper Zilmer, 16, recently told her followers she is taking a months-long break from social media. Taking to TikTok on Monday, October 20, an emotional Harper addressed her viewers:

"Hi guys, I just want to say one last thing before I leave for a little bit. I love y'all so much."

The internet personality revealed:

"I have been going through a lot recently. I’ve struggled with mental health over the past six years. But it's gotten to the point where I have to go to a place and get help."

Harper said she would miss her fans and expressed that she was nervous about the new place due to its unfamiliar environment. She tearfully continued:

"I'm going to miss reaching out to all of y'all. Because y'all truly are so nice, and I love y'all so much for that. But it's going to be just a little bit, a few months, and I'll be back better than ever."

In the caption, Harper appreciated the support she received from everyone, adding:

"Please I ask one favor don't forget abt me I love you guys and I'll be back soon."

Harper Zilmer did not specify whether she is going to a mental hospital or a psychiatric facility. A mental hospital or a mental institution generally focuses on long-term recovery for individuals with severe cases of mental health crisis.

In a psychiatric facility, individuals usually undergo rapid medical treatment to attain a faster recovery. Such facilities also offer outpatient services and rehabilitation programs or support groups.

Since Harper Zilmer did not share the extent of her mental health issues, it is unclear what kind of treatment plan she has made.

Harper Zilmer recently broke up with Benson Overstreet

Although Harper Zilmer did not explicitly share the reason behind her sudden break from social media, fans speculated that her recent breakup might have triggered it.

During a recent episode on the LOL Podcast with Cash and Maverick Baker, Kenzie Baker, and Kate Marie Baker, Harper opened up about her split from Benson Overstreet. She started dating another Benny on July 19 this year, and they dated for about two months.

Harper said around their two-month anniversary, she found out at a party that Benson had cheated on her the week before with another girl. When she confronted him about the incident, he had denied his infidelity.

However, Harper said she heard what had happened from the very girl Benny had cheated on her with. She eventually broke up with Benson in September.

Following the breakup, Harper Zilmer, who generally posts 'Get Ready With Me' content on TikTok, appeared without makeup in a couple of videos. In one of them, the 16-year-old was also seen crying.

In a separate video posted a few days ago, Harper pierced her ears with a self ear piercing kit, reasoning she was "going through it". She said she was "dying on the inside mentally" in the caption. Harper did not get into details about her state of mind but assured fans she would explain when she feels ready. She added:

"I think I'm gonna take a little break from social media."

As Harper made another statement about her hiatus on Monday, some fans blamed Benson Overstreet for causing her pain.