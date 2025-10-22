Which restaurant serves the world’s no. 1 burger in the world? Where to buy, cost, and more explored

Exploring the World’s Top-Ranked Burgers in 2025 (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The quest for the ultimate burger has a clear destination this year, with Spain’s Hundred Burgers earning recognition as the world’s best burger according to the 2025 World’s 25 Best Burgers list, according to foodandwine.com. Founded by Alex Gonzálex-Urbón and Ezequiel Maldjian, the eatery earned this title thanks to their prepared cheeseburger. They use ground dry-aged beef and bake their brioche buns in-house. The cost of the burger is €12.5, which comes to about $14.72, showcasing the top-quality ingredients and skilled preparation behind it.

Un fondo de inversión compra Hundred Burgers, la marca valenciana con “las mejores hamburguesas del mundo”, con un plan para llevarlas a Londres y Nueva York https://t.co/NNUMe45jfx — Infobae España (@infobaees) October 21, 2025

The World's 25 Best Burgers is part of a larger review known as the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants, compiled by London firm Upper Cut Concepts. They grade restaurants against nine criteria, such as the quality of the meat, where the ingredients are sourced, how easy the menu is to understand, and what the overall dining experience is like. One of the things that differentiates the best burgers is the emphasis on working with aged beef, premium cuts, and carefully selected toppings in order to increase flavor and texture.

Leading global burger spots in 2025: London and the United States

Europe and the United Kingdom took six and seven spots on the list, respectively. North America also claimed six rankings, Australia picked up three, and Asia, the Middle East, and South America each took one spot.

The city of London has the two best burger joints in the world. Being ranked second, Bleecker Burger relies on the dry-aged beef patties, combines them with a simple sesame bun, and offers a moderate number of toppings. For Zan Kaufman, this began as a food truck but he has now grown Bleecker Burger into a chain of eight restaurants. Their cheeseburger has been the most recommended one with its delicious beef, melting American cheese, onions, and special house sauce.

Black Bear Burger, which is located in London's Exmouth Market, comes in third. This restaurant offers a dry-aged patty topped with house sauce and an unusual combination of spices.

Sip & Guzzle in New York City is at 13th. It mixes dry-aged burgers with izakaya-style cuisine. Over in the East Village, Nowon lands in 15th place. Chicago's The Loyalist is at 19th.

Valencia restaurants, London restaurants, and prominent American cities feature various preparations of burgers, both expressing local flavors and worldwide influences.