Who is Taylor Lorenz? Streamer Cinna calls out the journalist for claiming TwitchCon has such strict security that reporters could not do their jobs

On Tuesday, October 21, Taylor Lorenz made a remark about the 2025 TwichCon that prompted streamer Cinna to call her out over livestream soon after. In a snippet of her stream posted by @DramaAlert on X, Cinna spoke about the standard of security at the San Diego event:

"I'm gonna be honest with you, there were places that were really good, and there were places that were lax. It's not as black and white as security being non-existent... or security being over the top. Because both things were not true."

While Cinna didn't mention Lorenz by name, she did refer to the journalist's tweet verbatim, saying:

"I did see one journalist say, 'security was so strict, journalists couldn't even do their jobs'... Girl, you know damn well they weren't that strict, okay? They did try to do better this year... And what the hell were your reporting in the TwitchCon for? I mean, there's no way!"

Taylor Lorenz is a journalist and technology columnist who was born and raised in New York City. The 40-year-old graduated with a political science degree from the Hobart and William Smith Colleges in 2007, after which she kicked off her career in social media strategy.

Lorenz's LinkedIn profile reveals that she has worked as a technology reporter/columnist at various well-recognized publications, including The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

Since 2024, Taylor publishes a culture newsletter on Substack, called User Magazine.

Lorenz has also authored a non-fiction book titled Extremely Online in 2011.

Cinna calls out woke journalist Taylor Lorenz for sweeping for TwitchCon security.

Elsewhere on her livestream, Cinna also discussed with her viewers the controversies surrounding Lorenz in the past, saying:

"That's the same girl who got sued for doxing people on Twitter? Is that true? Did she really?... I don't really know her, to be honest with you. I just saw that tweet and I laughed and I said, 'Oh my God, you poor journalist. You had to get your wristband scanned and couldn't get into a private area so you probably couldn't do your journalism'."

For the unversed, the 2025 TwitchCon was hosted at San Diego's Convention Center past weekend, on October 17-19.

Here's what Dan Clancy has to say about Emiru's assault at TwitchCon

The discussions about the security measures at TwitchCon stem from the attack on Emiru during her meet and greet session on Friday, October 17.

As the internet raged over the streamer being mistreated on stage at the event, Dan Clancy - the Twitch CEO - addressed the incident in an interview with Taylor Lorenz.

Speaking about creator safety with Lorenz, Clancy said:

"The safety of our creators is our top priority. The challenge we face is a challenge in today’s society. It’s not limited to Twitch, it extends throughout our society."

Moving on acknowledge the importance of security at events like Twitch, Dan continued to say:

"The reality is even as you do a lot in terms of security in today’s world, there are challenges that can present themselves, especially when someone is putting themselves out there... Right now, we’re definitely ramping it up to make sure creators know that we have the resources there to help them figure out what’s right for them."

Meanwhile, in a statement of her own, Emiru accused Twitch of not taking her attack as seriously as they ought to, and assured fans that she wouldn't be returning to TwitchCon from 2026.