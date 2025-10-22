“You wish you were a journalist”: Dan Saltman calls out Taylor Lorenz for allegedly using “woman” card following rant

Dan Saltman Calls Out Taylor Lorenz Amid Ongoing Online Feud (Image via Instagram / @dansaltman)

A new online dispute has emerged between content creator Dan Saltman and journalist Taylor Lorenz following a post made by Lorenz on social media.

The exchange began when Lorenz commented on the harassment female journalists often face online, writing,

"A lot of ppl on here are like: 'Let me direct a torrent of harassment and abuse towards a female journalist and repeat right wing smears about her to thousands of people to show how much I care about women's safety.'"

Saltman responded to her post, criticizing her professional standing and remarks on gender-based criticism. He wrote:

“You are a conspiracy theorist blogger. You wish you were a journalist.

Your entire bibliography is indistinguishable from a teenagers LiveJournal.

Stop using 'I am a woman, how can you criticize me!' as a crutch for being a wretched failure lolcow.”

Dan Saltman and Taylor Lorenz clash over HasanAbi “CollarGate” livestream incident

This isn't the first time Saltman and Lorenz have clashed online. The two previously exchanged words during the uproar over Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's so-called "CollarGate" event.

The drama started when viewers thought Piker's dog Kaya was wearing a shock collar during an October 2025 livestream.

Lorenz defended Piker at the time and referenced past harassment campaigns, stating,

“Reminder that Democrat donors are funneling vast amounts of money into this influence program to build up a profile of a bunch of reactionary liberal slop creators who will jump on every single Gamergate-style attack on popular left-wing figures like Hasan.”

Saltman later shared a clip demonstrating how easily the collar’s prongs could be removed, saying,

“I’m gonna put that on the prong..with one hand..are you sh*tting me Taylor Lorenz.”

X user Hutch reacted to Saltman's tweet by posting,

"Taylor Lorenz said this was physically impossible without soldering fyi."

Taylor Lorenz said this was physically impossible without soldering fyi https://t.co/y2bG0XD5E0 — Hutch (@hutchinson) October 16, 2025

The latest exchange adds another chapter to the ongoing tension between the two online figures, drawing renewed attention from audiences across social media.