What is the Sombr TikTok drama? Nepo Baby claim explored in wake of viral rant post concert criticism controversy

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Sombr performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

American singer Sombr has landed himself in the middle of a drama after he began beefing with a 25-year-old concertgoer. According to The Cut, it all started with the woman sharing her experience at a Sombr concert, on TikTok, last Wednesday. The woman said that while she was the singer's fan, she found the concert "embarrassing to witness."

The concertgoer even claimed that she had such a negative experience that she chose to leave the concert early. This clip did not go unnoticed, and Sombr happened to respond on Sunday, October 19, 2025. This further led to the ongoing drama, including the 20-year-old singer who became popular on TikTok earlier this year.

This controversy further sparked remarks on social media platforms, where many claimed that the singer was actually a nepo baby. One user tweeted,

"I think everyone in this thread should watch this. Sombr legit is a nepo baby posing as some organic indie artist lmao. I KNEW his parents had to be the CEOs of some music company or something."

This tweet was shared in response to another netizen's post, in which they claimed that while Sombr got massive streams on Spotify, the story was different on other platforms like YouTube. To shed more light on the nepo baby claim, it is to be noted that his parents are Andy Boose and Bennah Serfaty.

While Boose is the founder of AAB Productions, responsible for organizing luxury events globally, he even helped make the Cannes gala a successful and popular event. Meanwhile, Bennah has been working with amfAR for years and now is the Senior Director of Communications.

Explaining the drama surrounding Sombr when he responded to a fan who attended his concert

As previously mentioned, it all began when a fan named Megan Tomasic attended Sombr's show earlier this month and shared her experience. In the TikTok video, Tomasic described the concert to be the "worst" one that she ever witnessed. Speaking of the ambiance of the place, she said,

"It is the closest to a middle school dance I’ve ever been since I was in middle school at a dance."

She continued,

"He proceeds to make a bunch of niche meme references for like the 12 to 16-year-old age group."

According to the fans, just within half an hour since the show started, the singer called fans to join him on stage and be a part of his "Sombr dating show," where they had to call their toxic ex-partner. The singer responded in another video where he referred to Megan Tomasic's review and tried to defend himself.

Sombr further accused Tomasic of "body shaming" and additionally stated,

"I totally respect people having opinions, but I am a 20-year-old artist — freshly 20 — and if you’re 25 years old and you’re gonna come to my concert and not expect people younger than you to be there when I, the artist, am five years younger than you, it’s just a skill issue."

He further addressed Megan's claim where she accused him of making jokes in the middle of the concert. Sombr stated that everybody who knew him was aware of the fact that he had never "uttered a serious word in my life."

This sparked mixed reactions online, with some thinking that he should treat the woman's review with more seriousness, while others defended him.