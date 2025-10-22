What happened to Andrew Flair? Lawsuit incident involving YouTuber explored in wake of 'In Loving Memory' post

Andrew Flair in one of his YouTube videos (Image via YouTube/FLAIR)

Andrew Flair’s BeefCake Jerky company recently shared on TikTok that the YouTuber will not be part of the company, as per Distractify. The post, with the aim of drawing attention, did not initially specify the time period for which Flair would be absent. It also did not give details about the reason for his absence.

The little snippet of information set the rumour mill abuzz. As per Distractify, Flair’s fans and followers started speculating whether the YouTuber and content creator had passed away, as the post began with the words, "In loving memory, Andrew Flair."

The particular TikTok post, which rang alarm bells about Flair’s well being, also featured his business partner.

According to the report by Distractify, in the particular TikTok post, Flair’s business partner shared,

“I know you're probably wondering where Flair is. He's actually no longer with us.”

The particular statement, coming from Flair’s business partner further added fuel to the speculation that perhaps not all was well with Flair.

However Flair’s fans were relieved when they found out that the YouTuber is away from his company only for a little while as he is sick and will be staying at home, according to Distractify.

Flair, who become a YouTuber in 2012, has amassed a sizeable following on social media. Flair has 2.8 million followers on YouTube, as per The Famous People.

Flair has been successful in leveraging his fame as a content creator to launch a number of business ventures that is not limited to social media content.

Flair, in the recent years, has dabbled into launching an outdoor apparel label, real estate ventures and even a food company from his garage.

However, the YouTuber has also experienced his share of setbacks, challenges and controversies.

Details about the lawsuit against YouTuber Andrew Flair

Andrew Flair faced serious criticism when a retired electrician working on one of his renovation projects died on site, as per knlvradio.com. The deceased electrician, Joseph Arkfeld, was working on the renovation of a decommissioned nuclear missile silo which Andrew Flair had bought with the aim of converting it into a survival bunker, according to a report by KNLV Radio.

Joseph Arkfeld’s widow filed a lawsuit against Andrew Flair, his business and his father, alleging that her husband lost his life due to negligence on the part of Flair, as per 10 11 Now.

Arkfeld’s attorney also alleged that Flair had made fun of safety standards in a number of videos he posted online, according to the report by 10 11 Now.

The videos shared by Flair, in which he reveals his disregard for safety standards in fact became a serious source of criticism in the wake of the tragic death of Arkfeld, causing serious damage to Flair’s online content branding.

Arkfeld died on the renovation site when a heavy steel door crushed him. The lawsuit filed by Arkfeld’s widow alleged that the set up of the door did not follow safety measures and also claimed that Arfeld was not given prior knowledge about its working and limitations, as per 10 11 Now.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2023, and refiled again in 2024, according to the report.

The lawsuit was dismissed in February 2025, after the parties reached a settlement agreement. Details about the settlement were not made public.