Is Six Flags closing? Everything to know as Travis Kelce teams up with an activist group to try and revive the company

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 10: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles on the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Months after Six Flags announced that the theme park was shutting down by the end of 2025, Travis Kelce has stepped up to do his part in reviving the company.

On Tuesday, October 21, Jana Partners - an activist investor group - announced that it had joined forces with the NFL player to purchase a large stake in Six Flags Entertainment, and now jointly own 9% of its shares.

Jana Partners and Travis Kelce building a stake in Six Flags pic.twitter.com/kSgrVg1Zif — Cluseau Investments (@blondesnmoney) October 21, 2025

As the news of Six Flags' Maryland theme park shutting down hit media, Richard A. Zimmerman - its CEO and President - stated that that the park wasn't a "strategic fit" for the long-term growth plan of the company, adding:

"After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment."

Then, highlighting the challenge behind the sale of the nearly 500-acre property for redevelopment purposes, Zimmerman continued:

"This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests... We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year."

Over 70 employees were working at the theme park at the time, all of whom were promised severance and other benefits.

In a statement about his latest investment, Kelce recalled having grown up visiting Six Flags amusement parks, adding:

"The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn't pass up."

According to AP News, they're now planning on engaging with the management at Six Flags to discuss ways of improving visitors' experience in the theme park. ​

The company claimed to have incurred a loss of $319.4 million in the first half of 2025, with attendance falling down further by 9% between April - June due to bad weather.

Per its previous announcement, Six Flag's Maryland theme park was set to close for the public on November 2, 2025.

​Three Zebra foals born in Six Flags' New Jersey

It seems like this week is turning out to be a lucky on for Six Flags Entertainement.

Before the news of Travis Kelce buying into the company's stocks became public, its Wild Safari in New Jersey welcomed three zebra foals.

Sharing the news with the world, the director of the Wild Safari, Dr. William Rives, said:

"These births are an exciting milestone for our zebra herd. The foals are healthy, curious and already showing unique personalities. Fall is a beautiful time to visit the safari and see these little ones up close."

Belonging to the Grant zebras' breed - the smallest subspecies of African Zebras - their birthing was assisted by the safari's animal care specialists.​

PEOPLE reports that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a chain of 15 water parks, 27 amusement parks, and 9 resorts across North America.

Its first outlet was founded in 1974, and was named The Largo Wildlife Preserve at the time. In 1999, it was renamed as Six Flags America.