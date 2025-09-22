What gesture did Travis Kelce get fined for? Details unveiled as NFL star ordered to pay over $14K

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce was recently fined $14,491 for making an "obscene gesture." On September 14, 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs were playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce caught a 23-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then started dancing Sam Cassell's "big-balls" dance, which is a popular celebratory performance.

Kelce made a gesture towards his private parts, and the NFL fined him.

The NFL fined #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct/obscene gestures last week.



The gesture was … well, you can figure it out. pic.twitter.com/l7ZcuQ6RYJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2025

The football player has not commented on his fine. According to People Magazine's September 21, 2025, report, Saquon Barkley was also fined at the same game for intentionally lowering his helmet before impact with Chamarri Conner.

Barkley was fined $46,371. The first offense of "impermissible use of the helmet/launching" is $23,186, while the second is $46,371.

An insider claimed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning their wedding

A source close to the couple told US Weekly on September 19, 2025, that although a venue or location has not been finalized, the wedding is expected to take place in early 2026.

They shared that the pop star is supposedly enjoying the process of researching as she is in her "ideation phase." The wedding would not be "a $20 million fantasy wedding," instead, it would be a small, intimate one.

There would also not be many celebrities, and only close family and friends would attend the wedding.

Taylor Swift is allegedly being offered guidance on her wedding dress by every major designer. However, she has not picked the dress yet.

The insider also noted that the singer was "blown away," "overwhelmed and flattered" by the designers' responses.

"Nearly every major designer has reached out to offer to design her wedding gown. She has been so blown away and overwhelmed and flattered at the same time, but she hasn't made a decision... [The wedding] will be private with friends and family, not a ton of celebrities or random people. It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them," they stated.

Travis Kelce shared the wedding planning update on the September 17, 2025, episode of the New Heights podcast. When the guest Jimmy Fallon asked him about the planning, the football player said that because of Taylor, it would be "easy."

Travis Kelce also told the late-night show host that there would be live music at their wedding.

"That one's going to be easy, I've just got to figure out how to win a football game first. The wedding's going to be easy compared to trying to catch a football," Travis Kelce said.

Another insider told US Weekly last month that Travis Kelce chose the engagement ring by himself. The old mine-cut diamond ring is designed by Kindred Lubeck from Artifex Fine Jewelry. It is rumored to be 13 carats and worth at least $250,000.

The source said that Kelce reportedly looked into Taylor's favourite jewelry pieces and took inspiration from them.

Stay tuned for more updates on Taylor Swift and Kelce's wedding.