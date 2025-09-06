Chargers' Teair Tart cheekily mocks slapping Chiefs' Travis Kelce on Instagram with a clip saying "what did the five fingers say to the face"

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before kickoff against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce had recently made it to the headlines after an incident that occurred with Los Angeles Chargers' defensive tackle Teair Tart on Friday, when they were playing a match. At one point during the match, Tart slapped Travis on the front of his helmet when a little over eight minutes remained in the third quarter.

Tart later uploaded a post on Instagram through which he cheekily addressed the incident and mocked Kelce. According to reports by Bolt Eat, shortly after the game, Tart uploaded a phrase on social media that read,

"What did the five fingers say to the face"

In the game, the Chiefs further lost to the Chargers without Teair Tart getting ejected. This raised questions amongst many Chargers' fans as to why Tart was not disqualified in the match.

According to reports by USA Today, the referee had thrown a flag for unnecessary aggression and penalized Tart as well; however, there was no ejection from the game. The penalty prompted the Chiefs to move forward 9 yards for half the distance to the goal line.

This incident happened just a day after Eagles' Jalen Carter was ejected after he seemingly spat on quarterback Dak Prescott.

Why did Teair Tart not face ejection after slapping Travis Kelce on his helmet?

The decision was shocking to many, but Tart was not disqualified even after he slapped Travis Kelce's helmet during the match on Friday. Rules analyst Terry McAulay explained that since the hit was open-handed, there was no disqualification. McAulay was heard saying,

"According to (NFL officiating and rules analyst) Walt Anderson, they said because it was an open hand contact to the head that was not a disqualifying action."

The rules analyst additionally stated,

"On this one, they felt that it was just an open hand blow to the head, not a closed fist, not a punch, and they did not disqualify in this case."

As suggested by McAuhlay, if Tart had punched Travis, instead of using an open hand, he would be immediately disqualified. As mentioned before, Tart was penalized for the act. The officials also considered that Tart had not applied enough force that could lead to his disqualification.

According to the NFL rulebook, the officials might choose to disqualify the player for unnecessary roughness if the act was too serious. This incident immediately shed light on the situation that transpired a day before with Jalen Carter after he got ejected. The incident, however, was tackled a little differently by Carter. He issued an apology post the incident and ejection.

"I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, also. But the fans — they showed the most love."

Carter reportedly spat at Dak Prescott and it fell near Prescott, prompting Prescott to ask Carter if he was trying to spit at him.

No reactions have been obtained from Travis Kelce as of now. Kelce recently had been in the highlights for his proposal to fiancée and pop singer Taylor Swift.