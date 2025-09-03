Travis Kelce hired a crew to set up “magical garden” in his backyard for proposal while he and Taylor Swift filmed the New Heights podcast

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, September 2, an insider source exclusively reported to Page Six that Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift right after their record-breaking New Heights podcast episode was shot.

According to the source, Kelce had hired a crew to create a magical garden in his backyard as they were filming the episode on which Swift revealed her new album. The Kansas City Chief pro picked that day because he knew Taylor was already going be "in hair and makeup" for the occasion.

The source also revealed that Travis Kelce had wanted to pop the question to the Love Story singer for a long time, adding:

"He knew that he wanted to marry her. [The date] was just a matter of when the timing was right. It was less about the significance of the time and [more about] when he could actually do it in between her tour and his season."

Page Six's confirmation comes days after Swifties speculated the proposal to have taken place after the podcast's filming. Some of them tweeted on social media that the headphone markings on Swift's hair were a clear sign of the same.

Ed Kelce had also shared the BTS of his son's big proposal earlier, telling the media outlet that Travis took Taylor to the backyard by asking her to join him for a glass of wine before dinner.

Once in the decked-up yard, Kelce got down on his knee and asked the Blank Space singe to marry him, to which she said "yes".

Taylor Swift kept the news of her engagement hidden for weeks

Page Six reports that the couple chose to keep their engagement a secret for a while, but did inform their families in advance, who were all thrilled to hear the news. The media outlet has also heard from sources that despite their engagement, the couple isn't likely to tie the knot anytime soon, pointing out that the NFL athlete has to get through the upcoming season first.

The announcement of Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce comes in the wake of her new album, which was announced on the latter's New Heights Podcast. Swift's upcoming project, titled The Life of a Showgirl, is set to release next month, on October 3.

Taylor finally broke the news on social media on August 26, in a post sharing pictures of their engagement with the caption reading:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

In addition to Travis's father, his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, also addressed the couple's engagement. In his recent appearance on Bussin' With the Boys podcast, Jason said:

"I hope I’m the best man. I’m just hoping to get the opportunity. We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends."

According to News18, apart from Jason, the other strong contenders for Travis's best man including his childhood friend, Aric Jones, and Patrick Mahomes - the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

