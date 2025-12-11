How many episodes will there be in Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era docuseries? Episode count and more

Taylor Swift in ‘The End of an Era’ (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Disney Plus])

Taylor Swift takes fans behind the scenes of her record-breaking tour in "The End of an Era" docuseries. The pop superstar's highly anticipated docuseries will give Swifties an intimate vantage point of the stadium tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024 and featured most of her albums.

Taylor Swift's "The End of an Era" docuseries is a six-episode project available on Disney+.

Dancers, bandmates and longtime collaborators who joined her in The Eras Tour will also be featured in the docuseries.

When and where can you watch all episodes of Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' docuseries?

Taylor Swift held an intimate advance screening of the first two episodes of the docuseries on Tuesday, December 9, in New York. Viewers at home can watch the highly anticipated "The End of an Era" docuseries on Friday, December 12. Ironically, it's the day before the pop star's 36th birthday.

There are six episodes in the series, and the first two will be released simultaneously on the premiere day at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Disney+. Two episodes will be released weekly after that until the finale on December 26.

What is Taylor Swift's The End of an Era all about and what to expect

Taylor Swift's "The End of an Era" docuseries on Disney+ takes fans along on the pop star's journey of bringing The Eras Tour to her millions of fans worldwide. It's an invitation to take a look at the behind-the-scenes happenings in Swift's world over the last two years, when she performed over 3-hour sets at 149 shows across five continents.

The docuseries will feature Swift in various stages of The Eras Tour, from planning the shows and mapping out her transitions to fine-tuning the show's mechanics. It brings a mix of never-before-seen interviews and archival footage from The Eras Tour.

Besides Taylor Swift herself, on and off the stage, The End of an Era also brings a star-studded appearance from her Eras Tour special guests: Florence Welch, Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift's band members, dancers, backup singers, choreographers, styling team and family members will also be featured in the docuseries. The trailer also teases Travis Kelce's appearance both off and on the stage, including the show where he joined Swift during her London show in June 2024.

The End of an Era also promises insights into parts of The Eras Tour that fans only ever heard rumors about. That includes Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's planning stage for the show, as well as the final nights of the tour finale in Vancouver.

Taylor Swift's The End of an Era docuseries also comes with an accompanying concert film of her final Eras performance in Vancouver: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show.

ABC will air a preview event of the first episode of "The End of an Era," followed by "The Final Show," on December 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET.