8 richest female rappers of 2025: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and more

Explore the richest female rappers of 2025, including Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and how they built multi-million dollar empires.

Over the last decade, hip-hop has seen a seismic shift as more women claim their rightful spot at the top, not just on the Billboard charts, but on the richest lists, too. No longer boxed into stereotypes or typecast as industry underdogs, these powerhouse women are rapping, branding, investing, and even acting their way into serious wealth. Whether it’s Nicki Minaj’s multimillion-dollar deals, Cardi B’s crossover appeal, or Queen Latifah’s long-running empire, these women have truly turned the tables around.

While many names pop up in the conversation, a few are dominating 2025 headlines for their net worth alone. From brand partnerships and beauty empires to film roles and real estate, the wealth of female rappers today extends far beyond music. Let's uncover their (estimated) net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and attempt to see how they got there.

Meet the richest female rappers of 2025: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and more

1. Nicki Minaj – Estimated Net Worth: $150 Million

With decades of hits, savvy investments, and her growing empire, Nicki Minaj's net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is around $150 million. From her Pink Friday Nails beauty line to her fashion collaborations and sold-out tours, she’s mastered the balance between business and artistry. Nicki’s recent world tour alone brought in over $70 million, and her royalties from music streaming remain massive. She famously told Vogue,

“I never saw myself as just a rapper, I’ve always seen myself as a mogul.”

2. Cardi B – Estimated net worth: $80 million

Cardi B went from reality TV to rap royalty, and her net worth followed suit. With hit singles, a whip-smart personality, and major deals (Balenciaga, McDonald’s, and Whipshots, her alcoholic whipped cream brand), Cardi B's financial portfolio in 2025 is one of the most diversified. She also starred in a Netflix rom-com this year, further boosting her market value. “I get my bag,” she said on an Instagram Live, and it’s very clear she wasn’t kidding.

3. Queen Latifah – Estimated net worth: $70 million

Queen Latifah has been breaking barriers since the '90s, and in 2025, she continues to do so. From her production company ‘Flavor Unit’ to acting gigs, endorsements, and even her role as an executive producer on multiple network shows, her wealth reflects decades of smart decisions. She was also honored with a BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

4. Megan Thee Stallion – Estimated net worth: $40 million

2025 saw Megan's net worth surge, thanks to new music, brand collabs, and her deal with Netflix, where she’s developing a comedy-drama series. She's also launched Hot Girl Fit, a wellness brand aimed at Gen Z women.

5. Doja Cat – Estimated net worth: $16 million

Love her or hate her, Doja Cat keeps cashing in. Her 2024 tour grossed over $40 million worldwide, and her unique fashion sense has led to collaborations with top designers. In 2025, she signed a creative director deal with a major skincare brand. Doja’s digital influence, streaming dominance, and controversial charm keep her both wealthy and wildly relevant.

6. Latto – Estimated net worth: $6 million

With her third studio album going platinum in 2025 and multiple arena shows under her belt, Latto is quickly climbing the ranks. She’s now a regular face at major fashion weeks and just signed a long-term deal with Adidas. Her earnings this year alone are estimated at $6 million.

7. Ice Spice – Estimated net worth: $5 million

Ice Spice has been leveraging her viral TikTok fame into successful business ventures. With Gen Z in her corner, she's scored deals with Dunkin’, a major shoe brand, and even voiced an animated film this year. She’s also been working on her debut fashion line, which is expected to drop in late 2025.

8. Saweetie – Estimated net worth: $4 million

Saweetie may have a smaller discography, but her brand game is elite. Her partnerships with MAC Cosmetics, Crocs, and a frozen food line sold in Walmart have made her one of the savviest marketers in rap. Her Icy University branding platform continues to pull in sponsorships, and she recently dropped a capsule jewelry line that's selling out.