Why is 'Does Ann Marie have HIV' trending? Story behind viral arrest video explained as rapper issues response

Ann Marie (Photo: Instagram/@iam__annmarie)

Chicago rapper Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, went viral on social media recently after an old bodycam footage resurfaced. The footage is from November 2020, when police officers arrived at the rapper's brother's apartment.

The officers received complaints of them fighting. In the one-hour and 12-minute-long bodycam footage, the female officer can be heard talking to the artist and her brother, along with other officers. She remarked that the two started fighting because the rapper's brother told her she allegedly had HIV.

"He was like, "You dirty, stood in the dark, so you got HIV. And he's like, I don't care. I'm the one that's providing for y'all," the officer could be heard saying.

The old footage went viral on the internet as netizens started speculating if the rapper had a sexually transmitted disease. As the rumor trended online, Joann Marie Slater addressed it on her Instagram story on Thursday, August 14, 2025. She denied that she had HIV, telling netizens to "play with" someone else.

"Now Be Fr Y'll lake asf!!! Find Y'all somebody else to play with," the rapper wrote.

One month after the bodycam footage was recorded, the Chicago-based rapper was arrested for shooting a man in the head.

More details on Ann Marie's arrest in 2020

In December 2020, Joann Marie Slater called 911 from a hotel room in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia. She told the authorities that she accidentally shot her "best friend," a 24-year-old man named Jonathan Wright.

Police officers arrived and found Wright half responsive with a bullet mark on his forehead. Although the rapper claimed she shot Jonathan accidentally as she reached for a towel, and the gun fell and shot him, the police arrested her and charged her with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chicago artist Ann Marie has been arrested after she allegedly shot her best friend in the forehead in Atlanta hotel. pic.twitter.com/bVapPH3LxR — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 7, 2020

Days later, Slater was released from prison with a $60,000 bond. However, she was put under house arrest. According to HotNewHipHop's September 26, 2022, report, the R&B singer and rapper was sentenced to one year in prison, and she was released in late 2021.

According to TMZ's December 13, 2020, report, Jonathan Wright survived the gunshot. The court ordered Joann Marie Slater not to contact him or his family. Jonathan reportedly had life-altering injuries.

The 911 call recording was released in December 2020. In it, Joann Marie Slater can be heard crying and screaming as she tries to talk to the 911 operator. She was also heard saying "I love you" to Jonathan Wright.

For the unversed, the Chicago-based artist gained mainstream success after her 2019 single, Secret, garnered 100 million views on YouTube and went on to number 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.

She is now an independent artist, and her last single, Hennessy & You, was released on July 25, 2025. The music video was released on July 26, and it has garnered nearly 400,000 views so far. In her Instagram posts, the R&B singer and rapper has hinted that her album would be released soon.

