“Instead of paying me, she fell in love with my client": Allegations against Saweetie explored amid ex-manager's claims about Jadon Sancho

Saweetie arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Rapper Saweetie is facing allegations of missed payments from her former road manager, who also claims that the "Hey, Mickey!" singer is in a relationship with soccer player Jadon Sancho, who is on a short-term loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, allegedly for financial gain.

In a series of allegations posted to her Instagram Stories, influencer Maybach Mayy made multiple claims about Saweetie. Mayy is primarily accusing the rapper of not paying her after she set up various engagements on the road for her. Recounting the instance, Mayy wrote,

“i wanna make 1 thing clear, i booked her for an appearance to visit the chelsea stadium & support the soccer team…instead of paying me she fell in love w the client & told him not to pay me. i was a road manger w her getting her deals. i was solid to this girl. she got what she wanted & never paid me. simple i want my money!”

Maybach Mayy with another post! pic.twitter.com/tNQMauEaDK — Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) October 8, 2025

Amid allegations that Maybach Mayy has been levelling against Saweetie, the influencer threatened the rapper that she would expose more of her actions to the media outlet TMZ, including details of a trip she took to Africa.

More on Maybach Mayy’s allegations against Saweetie

Media Take Out notes that Maybach Mayy’s social media rant against Saweetie first began when she began posting cryptic notes seemingly aimed at the rapper. The influencer then slowly began to unravel a thread of accusations against Saweetie. She also noted that she had “tried to be nice” to no avail.

Mayy alleged on her Instagram stories that Saweetie abuses drugs such as c*caine, and also claimed that the rapper performs witchcraft. Mayy wrote,

“c*cain, witchcraft, & liquor is one hell of a mix, send me my bread home [w]recker! @saweetie”

Going on to address Saweetie’s relationship with Jadon Sancho, Mayy claimed that the rapper’s interest in the British soccer player was a consequence of her being interested in him financing her luxurious lifestyle. Mayy attached a screen grab of a text conversation which seemingly took place between her and Saweetie, in which the rapper allegedly wrote,

“When bi***es run it up on Jadon how much they doing in a weekend?”

Alongside the screen grab, Mayy addressed Sancho in a note and wrote,

“sancho after you done paying & getting tattoos of a h** u barley know, run me my money, she hates her career so you came right on time like the trick you are.”

Insisting on her claim that she was not paid by the rapper, Mayy wrote,

“i just want what yall owe me!”

Mayy also attached claims from other netizens to her Instagram stories, who alleged that Sancho had been financing Saweetie’s extravagant demands, such as buying her three Birkin bags in one week.

In another allegation against Saweetie, Mayy claimed that, in addition to owing her money from the various tours abroad that she helped book for the rapper, Saweetie conducted affairs with married men. She wrote,

“i sent you to dubai because you never balled before & was depressed looking for a happy life. took you to london babes took you to nigeria booked you an australian tour, i helped this girl so much only for her to play w my $ at the end! I'm just missing my $ from london pay up co** head for i start naming the rest of the husbands you was playin w !”

Ohhh MaybachMayy spilling tea on Saweetie. She says she’s owed money and wants her to pay up! pic.twitter.com/sHL0vrMNqr — Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) October 8, 2025

Neither Saweetie nor Sancho has spoken publicly about the allegations, and netizens have been left wondering if there is any truth to what Mayy claims.