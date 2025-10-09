Ethan Klein reacts to resurfaced videos of HasanAbi abusing dog amid shock collar controversy

Ethan Klein Reacts to HasanAbi Dog Controversy (Image via Instagram / @h3h3productions)

Streamer Hasan Piker, popularly known as HasanAbi, is facing allegations of animal abuse following a livestream incident involving his dog, Kaya, on October 7, 2025. During the broadcast, Hasan scolded Kaya as the husky-mix moved out of the camera’s frame, prompting viewers to speculate that a shock collar was being used. The dog’s yelps during the livestream further fueled concerns among fans and the wider online community.

Social media users pointed out that Hasan had once admitted he owned a shock collar for Kaya. This stirred more debate. Some guessed the collar might be used as punishment when the dog left the frame, which sparked questions about how pets are treated on live streams.

Kaya often shows up during HasanAbi’s streams, so his audience had plenty of opportunities to see what was going on.

Ethan Klein, a YouTuber who runs the h3h3 Production channel, was one of the first people to call Hasan out. On Instagram, h3h3’s official page labeled the livestream as animal abuse. Klein wrote:

"Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off her bed. She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young, energetic puppy never took a step off her bed. This had to be the result of some brutally strict training."

Klein also discussed another incident from the past involving Hasan and his old dog. He questioned whether it was normal behavior to yank a dog by its tail while threatening to harm it.

“Is it normal to violently grab your dog by its tail while warning that you will kill her,” he asked.

Ethan Klein comments on the old clip of Hasan pulling his previous dog’s tail that’s floating around pic.twitter.com/8RnXmqD1xR — yeet (@Awk20000) October 9, 2025

HasanAbi shows dog collar and explains how it works

In response to the growing backlash, HasanAbi addressed the collar during a livestream on October 8. He explained the device in detail, emphasizing its non-harmful features. He stated:

"This is the one that people are talking about. Okay? This is the one. This is the one that they saw. It has the capacity to vibrate, and that's it. Are you happy? That's it. Good? There's the AirTag. There's the f**king vibrator. It also uses... it also has a flashlight component to it at nighttime, and it also has a tracker on it when she gets lost. If she were to actually get f**king lost... you are able to... it emits a sound. Okay?"

HasanAbi explained that the collar works to track, vibrate, and offer light or sound features instead of causing harm.

People are keeping a close eye on HasanAbi’s behavior and are stressing the need to be open and to care about animals in online content.