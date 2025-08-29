Who is Ethan Klein? H3 Podcast host's "pedo_troll" controversy explored

Ethan Klein

Popular content creator Ethan Klein has admitted that the controversial Reddit account, pedo_troll, was made by him 15 years ago. On August 28, 2025, the podcaster released his statement on Instagram stories.

Klein claimed that someone identified his account from a "doxxing website" that released people's email accounts and passwords. Then that person uploaded screenshots of the Reddit account's activity on a snark subreddit, where netizens gossip about public figures.

Ethan Klein stated that he was trying to be "bizarre and edgy" and used the account to troll others. He claimed that he mainly promoted his YouTube channel and knew that he was identifiable at the time.

Ethan shared that he was not "ashamed" then or now, as he allegedly only posted about the game StarCraft 2 and his YouTube content.

"Yes, my account username "pedo_troll" made a few bizzare and edgy attempts at being funny. It was common on Reddit 15 years ago to create a thematically named troll account to post silly things from. The method was to have redditors read something crazy then check the username and realize it was a goof," the content creator wrote.

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein confirms in Instagram story that "pedo_troll" account is his and that he would play a pedophile character on Reddit to promote his Youtube channel



"I have nothing to hide or apologize for" he wrote, after deleting everything on the account last night pic.twitter.com/Rk6nE6NDpL — Dexertonox (@Dexertonox) August 28, 2025

Ethan and his wife, Hila Klein, are YouTubers. They rose to fame with their channel h3h3Productions. Known for their controversial and edgy videos, the couple started their podcast, the H3 Podcast.

They also launched their clothing brand Teddy Fresh in 2017.

Along with making YouTube videos, the two have transitioned into streaming. They discuss current affairs and trending news on their livestreams, which air on their YouTube channel, H3 Podcast.

Ethan Klein also started a successful podcast with Trisha Paytas called Frenemies. However, it ended after nearly nine months as the two had a public fallout.

Currently, Ethan Klein has gained the spotlight for his political remarks. The pro-Israel YouTuber frequently attacks streamer Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi, for his political statements.

Ethan Klein's Reddit account explored

Screenshots of Klein's Reddit activity have spread on X. It showed that he agreed with a post that called Israelis humans and Palestinians monkeys.

Another screenshot showed a Reddit post where the original poster asked other users what inappropriate things they have done, and Klein replied with,

"Touch little boys."

Twitter users have found Ethan Klein's old Reddit profile named "u/pedo_troll" from 2010



The account promoted H3H3 Youtube videos, posted about living in Israel and Israeli supremacy, and made several comments as a pro-p*dophilia account pic.twitter.com/yYEWwajlMh — Dexertonox (@Dexertonox) August 28, 2025

In other Reddit posts, Klein commented about allegedly s*xually harassing children, saying that m*lestors shouldn't be judged by others, and it is supposedly better to "get involved with children outside the family."

Ethan replied under a post, stating that as an adult, there is a "s*xual tension" between an uncle and his nephew, and it is "inevitable."

The YouTuber also commented on the Israel-Palestine conflict, defending Israel and bashing people in Gaza.

YouTuber iDubbbz tweeted about Ethan Klein's Reddit account, and Klein called him out on Instagram stories, saying that, as iDubbbz also made controversial statements in the past, he should "take the back seat."

Ethan Klein has also attached a screenshot to his stories, which showed the pedo_troll account disagreeing with a Reddit user, saying that he doesn't support Israeli Zionism, West Bank settlements, and Islamic extremism. His last post on the Reddit account was in May 2013.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Ethan Klein's controversy.