Who is Jasmin Brown? Cam Newton welcomes ninth child with girlfriend

Jasmine Brown (Image via Instagram/@watchjazzy)

Cam Newton has welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown. The former NFL quarterback reportedly shared the news in the upcoming episode of The Tamron Hall Show on Thursday.

According to US Weekly, when asked about his growing family by the host, Cameron shared that baby No. 9 has arrived.

"He's already here," Cameron said.

The couple previously welcomed their first child together in March 2024. Subsequently, on May 11, 2025, Jasmin announced her pregnancy with a Mother's Day post, accompanied by a picture of her baby bump.

"Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows 🤣🥰 cheers to our growing tribe. #happymothersday 💐 #watchjazzy #bestfriendinyourhead," she captioned the post.

Newton and Brown first made their public appearance in 2022 during Milan Fashion Week. Born in Takoma Park, Maryland, and growing up in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jasmin developed an interest in acting and comedy from a young age. As her parents couldn't afford acting classes, she began acting in local church plays, according to People magazine.

In a 2023 interview with Rough Draft Atlanta, she shared that she used to buy "wigs and props and things" from her allowance, which she received every week for doing her chores.

"From there, the personalities were like, subconsciously being created, you know? I would do photo shoots in these alter egos and things like that. Even like, my Barbies and baby dolls, they all had different personalities. They all had different voices. I've always just been a character. But I never thought it was anything special or unique until I probably got to high school and people thought I was so funny," she added.

According to her IMDb page, Brown has appeared in several shows, including Caught Up (2023), Zatima (2022) and a movie, A Miami Love Story (2017).

Alongside her acting work, she's also a stand-up comedian who created the character Toya Turnup on social media, which she often uses to start her comedy shows.

"Somebody reached out to me and was like, we want you to do stand-up ... and I was like no! I’m a serious actor!And [they] were like, well what if you do it as your character, so then you’d technically be acting? And I was like, okay! I ended up doing it as my character Toya Turnup," Brown told Rough Draft Atlanta.

Jasmin Brown opens up about her relationship with Cam Newton

Speaking about her relationship with Cam Newton in a May 2023 X post, Jasmin Brown said:

"Being in a relationship with a person who is extremely family oriented will encourage you to get closer with yours… I've always been tight with my family but I’ve never had anyone embrace my family the way [Newton] does."

In another X post dated May 19, 2023, she wrote that the "biggest flex" in life is "being able to openly talk to your partner about any and everything without jealousy or judgment."

Meanwhile, in his podcast Funky Friday with Cam Newton, the former NFL quarterback also weighed in on his close relationship with his girlfriend.

"First off, with me and mine, she already know. It ain’t no privacy. We in there together. That’s our thing. I know this is TMI, but that’s my dawg," he said.

In addition to his children with Jasmin Brown, Cam Newton has seven more kids with previous partners.