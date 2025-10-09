Who was Alyssa Boyd? Julian Fleming, Penn state football star facing homicide charge after ATV crash kills girlfriend

Julian Fleming sustained serious injuries, while Alyssa Boyd died in an ATV crash in May (Image via Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Julian Fleming is facing multiple felony charges, including homicide, in connection with an ATV crash that killed his partner, Alyssa Boyd, in May. According to The Athletic, the former Penn State wide receiver has also been charged with driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle.

Alyssa Boyd hailed from Bloomsburg, where she was born on February 3, 2002, to David L. Jr. and Lorie A. Boyd (née Yeager). The 23-year-old had graduated from Central Columbia High School in 2020, according to her GoFundMe. Per her obituary, Alyssa was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Alabama.

A Gamma Phi Beta Sorority member, Boyd was also an athlete and played multiple sports. Alyssa played soccer as a teen and represented the WAVE U14 soccer club. Furthermore, she also played basketball in high school and was a track runner and hurdler. At the same time, Alyssa Boyd had also started playing golf, her obituary revealed.

The 23-year-old has been survived by her parents, David Jr and Lorie, her brother, Zachary, and her grandparents, David Sr. and Janet Boyd. Alyssa’s maternal grandparents, Larry and MaryAnn Yeager, preceded her in death. After her passing, the University of Alabama’s friends launched a GoFundMe campaign. The description of the Alyssa Boyd fundraiser declared:

“All money will go directly to the Boyd family and any additional funds will be used for a memorial scholarship in Alyssa’s name. Thank you so much.”

Launched with a goal of $10,000, the GoFundMe campaign for the late Bloomsburg native’s memorial and scholarship has raised $85,531 to date, with 711 donations.

Julian Fleming was left seriously injured in the ATV crash that killed Alyssa Boyd

On May 23, 2025, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star was operating an All-terrain vehicle, with his girlfriend occupying the passenger seat. The couple was traveling northbound on Painter Lick Lane in Columbia Township, Bradford County, when a deer collided with their ATV at approximately 8:13 p.m., a release from the Pennsylvania State Police - Towanda confirmed.

Julian Fleming sustained serious injuries, while Alyssa Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene. The former Penn State Nittany Lions football star was transferred to Guthrie Troy Community. Neither Fleming nor Boyd was wearing any safety equipment, the official press release from Pennsylvania Law Enforcement confirmed.

Months after the accident, Julian Fleming was arraigned in court on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The football player was charged with multiple felony charges during the arraignment. His attorney, David Bahuriak, told The Athletic that the judge set his bail bond at $75,000, which his family is planning to pay. Bahuriak also told the outlet:

“This was a tragic accident for everyone involved. Our hearts go out to the family of the young woman, but there is no crime here.”

According to the court documents obtained by The Athletic, Julian Fleming’s blood-alcohol level was higher than Pennsylvania’s legal limit. On the day of the accident, it was between

.10 and .16 percent, while the limit is .08 percent.