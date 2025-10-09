"Disrespectful that he has ear phones in at a sporting event" - Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar at Argentina vs Nigeria FIFA U-20 World Cup match

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Kendrick Lamar was seen attending the FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Nigeria and Argentina, in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. When the cameras captured the VIP box, Lamar was seen with earphones in both ears, seemingly looking into his cellphone. As far as the match was concerned, Argentina beat Nigeria 4-0 and secured a place in quarterfinals.

The clip got circulated across platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. One such video was shared by Kurrco and it gained more than 185K views. The video originally posted by FOX Soccer garnered more than 320K views.

Netizens flooded the social media platform with their reactions and opinions. One user wrote on X,

"Disrespectful that he has ear phones in at a sporting event."

​

"Wired headphones? You gotta be kidding me. That man is obsessed with Drake and it’s not healthy 😂," mocked another one.

"Everybody a football fan now 😔," added a tweet.

Many other netizens shared their opinions on Kendrick Lamar's presence at the event on Wednesday. One user tweeted,

"Mfs already talking sh*t and this n*gga ain't even doing nothing smh, he really hurt y'all little feelings that's crazy."

"Kendrick in the house..hope the U-20s bring their A-game 🔥," read a tweet.

"My GOAT 🐐 listening to beats not scrolling ig 😤," wrote another X user.

Kendrick Lamar recently performed in Macul, Chile, as a part of his Grand National Tour

The sport event took place on Wednesday in Chile, and Lamar had been in the country for his scheduled perfoannce in Macul, on October 7, 2025. He reportedly was the sole headliner of the show and SZA was not a part of the same. This was the final stop of the Latin American leg of his ongoing tour.

Several clips from the Chile concert had landed on social media platforms like Instagram as well as X. Prior to this show, he also performed in Buenos Aires, on October 4, 2025. Social media again got flooded with posts, photos, and footages from the concert that took place at the Estadio River Plate, a venue that has a seating capacity of 84K people.

According to reports by Rolling Out, fans and concertgoers enjoyed the show that Kendrick Lamar had to offer in Buenos Aires. As far as the Latin American leg of Lamar's tour is concerned, his scheduled show in Bogotá got cancelled. As per reports, it was set to happen on September 27.

Rolling Out reported that a huge number of fans waited for hours only to be told that the show was cancelled. Many took to social media and expressed their frustrations since they were made to wait for about four hours before they were updated about the cancellation. According to HotNewHipHop, "logistical difficulties from the promoter and the venue" were cited as the reason behind the step.

Kendrick Lamar is all set to move to Australia for the rest of his shows, which are scheduled to take place in December 2025, in Melbourne and Sydney.