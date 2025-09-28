“Struggling to sell tickets?”- Internet reacts after Kendrick Lamar cancels Colombia Grand National Tour show last-minute

Kendrick Lamar's ongoing tour is in support of his album GNX which was released last year (Image via Getty)

Kendrick Lamar was supposed to perform in Colombia on September 27, 2025. However, the show, included under the lineup of the Grand National Tour, was eventually canceled a few hours before it started due to alleged logistical problems, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

The outlet stated that all those who came to attend the event were not getting any updates initially as they waited for four hours outside the venue. Furthermore, Lamar was also at the same place, waiting to appear on stage.

While the entry gates did not open on the scheduled time, Paramo confirmed on social media that the logistical issues emerged from the promoter’s side and the venue at the same time. The company also wrote that the show has been postponed.

Notably, a new date is yet to be announced, and Kendrick Lamar has not addressed the same on social media or any other platform so far. Meanwhile, automatic refunds were issued to all those who purchased the tickets. Paramo additionally apologized for the situation that emerged due to the cancellation.

“We understand the frustration this situation has caused. Live Nation, OCESA, and Paramo Presenta offer our apologies to the fans and the artist for the inconvenience caused", Paramo said.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Kurrco on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the news of the show getting cancelled. One of them gave a funny response by questioning whether Kendrick Lamar was having trouble selling tickets.

“Hey @gmalone @MrBusby4o8 what happened to your boy? [laughing emojis] Struggling to sell tickets? [laughing emojis]”, @U_Peaked wrote.

A user was spotted expressing concern over the circumstances leading to the cancellation.

“Mannn.. that’s crazy.. a lot of fans were outside since 5am waiting on this show. Wonder what caused the sudden change? .. and them refunds thoo? OUCH. Hope all is well..”, @77iamlab commented .

Another person compared Lamar to Drake, saying that there is nothing wrong if the show is canceled due to low ticket sales.

“He isn’t Drake so no shame in cancelling due to low sales”, @StatelessGonad said .

An individual recalled that a similar thing had already happened in the past.

“Lol he did the same thing in Mexico last year” @utopicposts stated .

One of them gave a hilarious reaction, writing that Lamar’s friends did not purchase the tickets for him.

“Because his buddies forgot to buy all the tickets for him”, @IceKnightK said .

Kendrick Lamar’s setlist for the ongoing tour includes multiple hit singles

The Compton, California native has been trending since last year after his rap battle with Drake. This was also followed by the release of an album titled GNX in November.

Notably, Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing Grand National Tour is in support of GNX and started in April this year. Music Feeds also obtained the details of the songs included in the setlist of the event. Ten of the singles are from GNX, and the total number of songs is 30.

The list of songs includes popular titles like Squabble Up, Euphoria, Humble, Dodger Blue, Money Trees, Poetic Justice, Gloria, Not Like Us, Rich Spirit, DNA, Count Me Out, and more.

As mentioned, Lamar’s performance scheduled in Colombia has been cancelled. However, seven more shows are on the way, with the final one happening in Sydney, Australia, on December 10 and 11.