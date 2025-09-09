Did Drake diss Kendrick Lamar on ‘Dog House’? Lyrics explored as rapper namedrops Ja Morant and Nicki Minaj in third single from ‘Iceman’

Drake’s new single Dog House from Iceman has fans debating whether he dissed Kendrick Lamar, while referencing Nicki Minaj and Ja Morant.

Drake has officially unveiled Dog House, the latest offering from his streaming series leading into his upcoming album Iceman. With an intro by Julia Wolf, a verse from Yeats and Drake’s own energetic delivery, the track marks the third installment in the Iceman rollout. Amid its pulsating beat and guitar-backed instrumentation, the song’s lyrics have sparked discussion about the likelihood of Drake subtly aiming a diss at Kendrick Lamar.

Dog House also includes references to Nicki Minaj and Ja Morant, which also led to online discourse. In this article, we’ll explore whether Drake’s new song includes a jab at Kendrick and unpack the notable name-drops that punctuate it.



Drake drops his third track from Iceman with name-checks and possible lyrical jabs

In Dog House, Drake delivers a verse that some interpret as a veiled response to the ongoing tension with Kendrick Lamar. Notably, he raps:

“Fuck a money tree, I’m a cash cow / If I ain’t give a fuck then, I don’t give a fuck now.”

Critics have pointed out that this mirrors Kendrick’s “Money Trees,” suggesting a subtle play on that title and a challenge to Lamar’s narrative tone. While Drake doesn’t mention Kendrick by name, the lyrical echo may be intentional. Beyond that line, Drake name-checks Ja Morant and Nicki Minaj:

“Jump like Ja Morant, she ’bout to jump… Just like Nicki said, money make her cum, what?”.

These references are clear and direct, standing out against the more ambiguous phrasing of the possible Kendrick nod. Taken together, while Dog House contains a line that some hear as a clever twist on Kendrick’s legacy, it stops short of being overt.

In context, Drake seems more focused on asserting his own dominance and swagger than launching a full-blown character assault like he usually does. As for Iceman, this third single follows the solo What Did I Miss? which did include more clear commentary on Drake’s fallout with Lamar.

