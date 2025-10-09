Streamer xQc claims HasanAbi switched out the shock collar on his dog with a vibrator collar after video of his pet yelping went viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Hasan Piker (HasanAbi) poses with an award during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

While Twitch streamer Hasan Piker (HasanAbi) has addressed and denied speculation about using a shock collar on his pet, Kaya, xQc doesn't seem to have bought one.

In his Wednesday livestream, xQc closely examined HasanAbi's explanation video. He screenshot the collar Piker was holding in the clip, comparing it to another one of Kaya yelping on livestream.

xQc calls out HasanAbi for “tampering with evidence” saying he switched out the shock collar on his dog to a vibration collar, while comparing his old Twitch VOD to his newest Twitch VOD 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vfw0UFqasV — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) October 8, 2025

As the streamer pointed out, both collars appeared to be different. Thereafter, xQc accused HasanAbi of lying and witness tampering, saying:

"It doesn't matter what you say. That at least shows a level of tampering... from one day to the other. The collar was either removed or altered because it blinks on the left side on his hand, but on the right side on the dog. Because it was interchanged or moved. And that's debunked."

xQc's alleged debunking clip comes after Hasan took to his livestream to show off Kara's collar, following her yelp going viral online. Holding out the collar for his viewers to see on livestream, Piker pointed out that it wasn't a shock collar but a vibrating one. He said:

"This is the one that people are talking about. This is the one that they saw. It has the capacity to vibrate, and that's it... there's the airtag, there's the f**king vibrator. It also has a flashlight component to it at nighttime."

HasanAbi then disappeared from the stream, returning seconds later with Kaya following him into the room and then finding a seat for herself at the back. The streamer then said:

"There are days where Kaya doesn't wear a collar, there are days when she wears a different collar. This [pointing at the collar] even in itself, doesn't actually work in a way that you think it does, okay?"

Towards the end of the clip, HasanAbi called his dog and tied the collar he was showing his viewers around her neck.

For the unversed, the shock collar controversy started on Tuesday when Piker, who was particularly pissed about his poor internet connection during the livestream. The frustrated streamer then scolded his dog, Kaya, and then seemingly pressed a button on his desk that made her yelp.

Netizens and viewers have since heavily criticized Hasan for mistreating his pet, prompting him to explain himself in a subsequent livestream session.

​HasanAbi was recently mentioned in New York Post

New York Post dropped another Hasan article pic.twitter.com/4SjnVnnq47 — yeet (@Awk20000) May 26, 2025

HasanAbi has a successful channel on Twitch, where he addresses topics such as politics, video games and pop culture in his livestreams. Before kicking off his Twitch account, Piker used to host The Young Turks talk show.



Piker, a leftist, has built his Twitch channel to be the 22nd-most-subscribed channel on the platform. His political commentary has also led him to be mentioned in the New York Post.