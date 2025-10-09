I can’t wait till real comes out”: Adin Ross reacts to being sued by Roc Nation

Adin Ross Reacts to Alleged Roc Nation Legal Action (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Streamer Adin Ross recently addressed a peculiar legal situation involving Roc Nation during a livestream with DJ Akademiks. Ross claimed that Roc Nation was allegedly suing him and rapper Drake over comments made about other artists. While speaking on the livestream, Ross said:

“I can’t say anyone’s name, but you know who you are, Karma is real, I can’t wait till the real comes out.”

Adin Ross alleges Roc Nation used bizarre tactic to serve subpoena

Adin Ross described an unusual tactic reportedly used to serve him legal papers. He told Akademiks that a mariachi band showed up outside his house. He believed it was a planned way to lure him outside so they could serve him the papers. He explained:

“Listen to what the lawyers did. They called a mariachi to my house. They called a mariachi, like a Mexican band, to perform outside my house […] to make me want to come outside so they can serve me the paper.”

To back up his story, Ross posted what he called surveillance clips showing the band near his home. At first, he thought his fans were pulling a prank. However, his security team later informed him that the band had been sent there intentionally.

Ross connected this incident to the lawsuits tied to the Tory Lanez trial. He claimed that people working with Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation organized the mariachi band as part of a legal strategy. However, so far, there have been no official records or external evidence to support his claims.

DJ Akademiks, who also received a subpoena in connection to the case, criticized the approach, calling it a form of harassment and intimidation. He shared that Roc Nation’s lawyers demanded he give a deposition in a federal court in New Jersey even though he had already sat through a seven-hour deposition earlier.

Ross said the incident made him rethink where he wants to live. He suggested that he might leave the United States due to what he described as legal pressure. His story has garnered considerable attention on social media. Fans are debating whether Ross’s version is true and discussing the unusual way someone attempted to serve him with legal papers.

Right now, representatives for Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation’s lawyers have stayed silent about Ross’s accusations. The situation is still unclear. Many people are waiting to see more details or official statements to determine if the claims are genuine or not.