“Isn’t confident in his music rn”: Netizens react as Adin Ross claims most of Drake's songs previewed so far aren’t on ICEMAN’s tracklist

Adin Ross Claims Most of Drake's Previewed Songs Aren't on 'ICEMAN' Tracklist

Streamer Adin Ross has sparked discussion after revealing details about Drake’s upcoming album, ICEMAN. Speaking during a recent stream, Ross stated that the majority of tracks Drake has previewed publicly are not included on the album’s tracklist, which he claims to have seen.

Ross said he got a closer look “behind closed doors” at the project. He hinted that fans might be caught off guard by the songs Drake chose for the final cut. According to Ross, more than 90 percent of the tracks Drake has previewed so far aren't on the version of the tracklist he saw. He didn’t name any specific songs or collaborations, but stressed that Drake seems to be creating material that feels fresh and different from what people have heard already.

“When it comes to the album Iceman that Drake's working on. Okay, A lot of you guys, I want you guys to understand what I saw, like, what I've seen, 90 some percent is not on the track list that I've seen. Okay, guys, what I have seen on Iceman, I was surprised, okay? So I've seen a lot behind the closed doors, okay? Drake's," Adin Ross said.

"Drake and I, we're very close. We speak a lot. And I'm a Drake fan the other day, so I love to be involved in that. Like, if he's all like, yo, he's all. All for, like, talking about me about his album and stuff like that. But, guys, I don't. The stuff he was playing yesterday is not at all, like, nowhere what I have been seeing or listening or hearing, if that makes sense. So I think Drake has a ton of surprises for everybody. And I think that you guys got to just be patient, okay? You guys got to be patient." he added.

"Drake isn’t confident in his music rn," an X user reacted to Adin Ross' claims.

Social media reactions to Adin Ross’s claims about ICEMAN reflected a mix of skepticism and enthusiasm.

"That makes sense. I feel like the album is already done or close to being done but some of these songs sounded unfinished and just seems like he’s trying new sounds then serious songs that could be on Iceman. That being said though….Dog House better be on the album," an X user commented.

Many reactions centered on the credibility of online personalities sharing unverified information, reflecting a growing skepticism toward streamers and podcasters claiming insider knowledge.

"We're not listening to podcasters and streamers who say they have inside information anymore," another said.

"Real Drake fans already know this!" one wrote.

"He’s been feeding us with music for a year now," a person wrote.

"Come now, There's a couple previewed songs I liked," another user reacted.

"Anyone with a functioning brain knows this but we in the Drake hate era so people don’t care," one said.

Ross urged fans to stay patient as excitement grows around ICEMAN. He hinted that the album might take a direction people weren’t expecting at first.