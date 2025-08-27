“Stop trying to make money”: Netizens react to Adin Ross claiming he wants Raja Jackson to fight on his Brand Risk Boxing event

Adin Ross Expresses Interest in Featuring Raja Jackson on Brand Risk Boxing Event (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Adin Ross, a well-known internet personality, shared that he wants professional wrestler Raja Jackson to join an upcoming Brand Risk Boxing event. Ross addressed the criticism people have voiced online about Jackson, but he said he thinks adding Jackson to the event makes sense.

Ross mentioned that talks about a potential fight are already happening and said he's excited about the idea of Jackson going up against someone named HS. He described the event as a way to feature entertaining matchups and keep fans interested.

Adin Ross wants Raja Jackson to fight on Brand Risk 👀 pic.twitter.com/nFjQgPhPS1 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 27, 2025

"I see Raja is getting a lot of hate online. I want Raja to fight on brand risk. I think it's only right. Listen, I know a lot of people are like, You're a fu***ng platformer, you got to beat the fuck out. We were already in talks with it, bro. I want him to fight on brand risk. There ain't nothing wrong with that," Adin Ross said.

People on social media have shared a mix of opinions. Some questioned why the fight was proposed, while others showed excitement about seeing it happen.

"Stop trying to make money off n**gas," an X user commented.

Mixed reactions emerge over Adin Ross featuring Raja Jackson in a boxing event

Social media users expressed strong and varied reactions to Adin Ross’s proposal to feature Raja Jackson on the Brand Risk Boxing event.

"i'm not really into boxing promotions, but if adin ross is pushing for it, i'm down to see what's good. anyone else think raja jackson deserves a shot?" an X user commented.

"Raja should only be fighting on prison and really he shouldn’t be doing that . He should be taking beating and not doing sh*t," another user reacted.

Some showed curiosity about the matchup, while others criticized the idea, arguing that Jackson should face consequences for past incidents rather than being promoted.

"Raja vs hs, 1 minute rounds unlimited rounds, winner is decided on who didn’t die," one wrote.

Several users questioned Ross’s judgment, highlighting the controversy surrounding Jackson and emphasizing safety and accountability in such events.

"Adin is disgustingly, he would rather promote him, pay him and use him for clout instead of see the him in jail for attempted murder," another user mentioned.

"Great adin don’t care he legit letting guy almost kill person on stream it show adin is not good guy," one said.

"giving that dude any opportunity after that incident is fckn stupid af," another user wrote.

Adin Ross’s remarks started discussions about how Brand Risk Boxing events are organized and who takes part in them.