Adin Ross has a 2-word response to being sued along with Drake and Stake in a class action lawsuit in Missouri over promoting gambling

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

On Monday, October 27, a class action lawsuit was filed in Missouri's federal court against Drake, Adin Ross, and Stake - the online casino company that they both endorse. The lawsuit accuses its defendants for allegedly promoting illegal and predatory gambling.

Adin Ross addresses the class action lawsuit filed in Missouri federal court accusing him, Drake, and Stake of promoting illegal online gambling



“It’s Bullsh*t” pic.twitter.com/VABmvjHkK5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 29, 2025

In Adin Ross's recent livestream, when the subject of the lawsuit was brought up by viewers in the comments, here's what he responded with:

"It's bullsh*t"

Ross then encouraged the viewers to read through the suit themselves, because for him, it was nothing to talk about.

According to HotNewHipHop, the filing also calls Drizzy out as an "unofficial mascot" for Stake, adding:

"He’s glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans, many of whom treat his wild betting habits like gospel. What makes it even more unsettling is that Stake apparently fronts Drake and Ross ‘house money,’ so any reported losses are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention."

It also takes aim at the company's influencer marketing - both Ross and Drake are the two main pillars of which - for being directed at teenagers, in Missouri as well as in other states.

The lawsuit against Drake and Adin Ross has been filed by a Missouri resident Justin Killham

BREAKING: Canadian rapper Drake and online influencer Adin Ross have been sued along with sweepstakes casino website https://t.co/ZWPLa9WGvN for promoting illegal online gambling in Missouri. The class action seeks to hold Drake and Ross liable for class members' gambling losses. pic.twitter.com/YILRTAWloM — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 27, 2025

In the new lawsuit that names Drake, Adin Ross, and Stake as defendants, the plaintiff is Justin Killham. Killham alleges to have lost money on Stake.us as a result of "defendants' wrongful trade practices".

Per Killham, Stake appears as a "social casino" online - which suggests it doesn't offer real gambling - just in order to bypass the no gambling laws in Missouri.

LegalDesire.com reports that Missouri doesn't permit any online casino, poker site, or sportsbook. The only forms of gambling allowed in the state are charitable gaming - such as bingo and raffles - the state lottery, and riverboat casinos.

Any illegal online gambling operations taking place in Missouri is monitored and prosecuted by the state's law enforcement.

Killham's legal filing also contain details of Drake social media accounts - both Instagram and X, claiming that the rapper has shared content that highlights his losses and gains worth millions of dollars on Stake.

Then, explaining how Drizzy's promotion of the gambling platform has become a global influence, it reads:

"On one of the most-followed accounts in the world, this kind of visibility elevates Stake far beyond the typical world wide web platform—it becomes a centerpiece of Drake’s brand ecosystem."

For the unversed, the God's Plan rapper has more han 38 million followers on X and 142 million followers on Instagram.

Unlike Adin Ross, Drake hasn't addressed the new class action lawsuit publicly so far.