When did Sofia Richie give birth to her first child? Family details explored as model announces second pregnancy

Sofia Richie Grainge Expecting Second Child with Husband Elliot Grainge (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Model and influencer Sofia Richie Grainge has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, music executive Elliot Grainge. The 27-year-old revealed the news on Thursday, October 16, through an Instagram post featuring a mirror selfie that showed the silhouette of her baby bump.

In her caption, Richie Grainge wrote:

"On my way to launch these babies [baby emoji] + @srgatelier."

Sofia Richie is expecting her second child with husband Elliot Grainge. 🍼 pic.twitter.com/HPOf6xEzyd — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 17, 2025

This message hinted at both her pregnancy and her upcoming fashion project. Her followers and fans reacted with excitement to this news, which marks another big step in her family life.

Richie Grainge and Grainge, who got married in April 2023, have a daughter named Eloise, born in May 2024.

Sofia Richie Grainge reflects on motherhood and family moments

Richie Grainge has provided little glimpses of her parenthood after becoming a mother. In one of her Vogue Beauty Secrets videos, published in July, she reflected on how having a baby altered her perception of self-confidence.

She explained that a daughter made her desire to demonstrate her true self and be comfortable without cosmetics.

Richie Grainge also claimed that she talks to her one-year-old child a lot because she believes their connection is beyond words.

She made jokes that, although her little girl still cannot speak properly, she believes that they have meaningful and deep dialogues.

At the Met Gala earlier this year, Richie Grainge chatted with Entertainment Tonight about juggling motherhood and work. She talked about dividing her day between baby time and getting ready for one of fashion's fanciest nights.

She said she missed her husband during the event but felt happy to be there. Richie Grainge showed off their family party for Eloise's first birthday in May.

The celebration had a picnic setup with soft-colored decorations, tents, balloons, and a cotton candy machine.

“A year ago today my little girl was born,” she wrote. “I didn’t realize her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me. On one hand it’s the most amazing, beautiful milestone. On the other hand I look back and realize those tiny little moments are something I’ll never get back. Watching her grow has been a gift. My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her.”

As the couple prepares to welcome their second child, Richie Grainge continues to balance her family life with her work in fashion and beauty.