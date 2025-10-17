What is Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s net worth? Details explored as couple announces 2nd pregnancy

Sofia Richie Grainge’s Journey into Motherhood (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grainge’s net worth is $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She earns most of her wealth through modeling, endorsements, and various business projects. Throughout her career, she has worked with high-end and lifestyle brands.

"On my way to launch these babies [baby emoji] + @srgatelier,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also introduced SRG Atelier, a clothing line that showcases her elegant fashion sense. The brand has been well-received, strengthening her position as a model and businesswoman.

With her continued achievements in both her career and personal life, Sofia Richie Grainge remains a recognized figure in the fashion and entertainment industry.

Elliot Grainge's estimated net worth is $10 million in 2025, according to Comingsoon.net. Grainge earns from his work in the music industry.

Sofia Richie Grainge’s pregnancy journey and motherhood

Model and entrepreneur Sofia Richie Grainge has taken to motherhood, striking a balance between her family life and thriving career. The 27-year-old has caught people's eye not just for her work in fashion and business, but also for how she's stepped into her new role as a mom since having her daughter, Eloise, with husband Elliot Grainge.

Sofia prefers to keep her personal life private. Nevertheless, her followers have kept up with her by taking a few glances into her life via her social media.

Her detached and collected style of motherhood has resonated with a lot of individuals as she continues working on her various artistic endeavors, such as her clothing line SRG Atelier.

In early 2024, Sofia Richie Grainge announced that she was pregnant with her first baby. She did not hide her joy but provided a series of pictures of her enlarging baby bump.

The news was spread quickly on the internet as friends, fans, and celebrities congratulated the media personality. She gave birth to a daughter called Eloise, who led her to a exciting life.

On May 21, Richie Grainge shared a photo of her family life on Instagram.

“A year ago today my little girl was born,” she wrote. “I didn’t realize her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me. On one hand it’s the most amazing, beautiful milestone. On the other hand I look back and realize those tiny little moments are something I’ll never get back. Watching her grow has been a gift. My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her.”

During her pregnancy, Sofia Richie kept a low profile but still managed to turn heads with her stylish maternity outfits. Many admired her positive approach and the strong support around her from her husband, family, and friends.

After becoming a mom, Sofia stayed busy making careful public appearances while managing her personal life alongside her career.