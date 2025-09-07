Is “Phillies Karen” Leslie-Ann Kravitz? Hammonton public school speaks out amid snatched home run ball controversy

The viral Philadelphia Phillies fan has been misidentified as Leslie-Ann Kravitz [Representational Image] (Image via Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After the ball-snatching controversy at the September 5 MLB (Major League Baseball) game in Miami, internet users are trying to identify the viral Phillies Karen.

Amid the speculations, many claimed that the woman in the viral clip was Leslie-Ann Kravitz, a school administrator in Hammonton, New Jersey. At the same time, a section of social media users misidentified the Philadelphia fan as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner. However, the identity of Phillies Karen remains unconfirmed despite online claims.

Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, a Moorestown resident, posted about the controversy and refuted the rumors on Facebook:

“OK everyone…I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)”

Cheryl Richardson-Wagner also claimed she is a Boston Red Sox fan, unlike the viral woman who donned a Phillies hoodie. Richardson-Wagner also changed her profile to the screenshot of her Facebook post. She is also using a Boston Red Sox cover, in a bid to deny the viral claims connecting her to the Phillies.

On the other hand, the claim that the Philadelphia fan from the Friday game is Leslie-Ann Kravitz also lacks evidence and is likely false. The identity of the Phillies Karen is still unknown, while Hammonton School District has also issued a statement after social media assertions.

Hammonton School District never employed or fired Phillies Karen or Leslie-Ann Kravitz

Many social media users propagated the unfounded claims around the Philadelphia fan’s identity. One such X account, @CubanOnlyTrump, with over 18.7K followers, misidentified the viral woman in a tweet:

“BREAKING: The ball-stealing Karen at the Phillies game has been IDENTIFIED apparently Leslie-Ann Kravitz, an administrator in the Hammonton, New Jersey school district.”

Interestingly, @CubanOnlyTrump had previously called out the X users in another tweet for claiming that Cheryl Richardson-Wagner was Phillies Karen. Similarly, many accounts have continued making claims without any proof.

However, the Hammonton School District has refuted the viral claims, mentioning the firing. In a Facebook post, the organization said:

“The woman identified on social media as ‘Phillies Karen’ is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect.”

The statement concludes with a humorous remark on Phillies Karen:

“Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation.”

NEW: ‘Karen’ Phillies fan goes viral for berating a man for grabbing a home run ball and giving it to his son.



The man, who was clearly startled, eventually gave up the ball to the woman.



Staff at the game took note of the incident and gave the boy a goodie bag. It also appears… pic.twitter.com/8gZeipI2mJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2025

According to WCAU (NBC 10), during the Friday night game between the Phillies and the Marlins at Miami’s LoanDepot Park, one of the former’s female fans was involved in a conflict. When Philadelphia’s Harrison Bader hit a home run, the woman was among the spectators trying to snatch the ball.

A man, later identified as Drew Feltwell, got the ball and returned to his seat to hand it to his son, Lincoln. As the father hugged his kid joyfully, the viral Phillies Karen approached them and disputed over snatching the ball. In a bid to defuse the situation, Feltwell handed the ball to the woman, he told NBC 10.

Drew Feltwell also talked about the Phillies representatives reaching out to them and gifting his son a goodie bag. The family later met the team, and Lincoln received a signed bat from Harrison Bader, whom Drew described as a “class act” while recounting the meeting during an NBC 10 interview.

On the contrary, Phillies Karen was also captured arguing with other spectators, but hasn’t been identified yet.