South Park’s season 28 latest episode mocks Peter Thiel, features a twisted Christian storyline, and sees Cartman get possessed

After a three-week hiatus, South Park has returned with a brand-new season and episode on October 15, 2025. However, in a surprising twist, Season 27 has officially concluded after only five episodes, half of its initially planned ten, according to a statement from a Comedy Central spokesperson, who did not disclose any reason for the abrupt change.

The Season 28 premiere, which aired on Wednesday, centers around South Park Elementary becoming swept up in the viral “6-7” TikTok trend. Meanwhile, real-life tech billionaire and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel appears in the storyline, claiming that the Antichrist is responsible for the bizarre phenomenon.

The viral phrase “6-7” (pronounced “six seven”) originates from the rap single “Doot Doot (6 7)” by American artist Skrilla and gained massive popularity on TikTok, especially among younger audiences. The phrase is typically paired with a distinctive hand gesture popularized by TikTok creator Maverick Trevillain, known online as “The 67 Kid.”

Despite its popularity, “6-7” holds no concrete meaning and functions as an internet inside joke. Meanwhile, the real Peter Thiel drew attention after The Washington Post revealed excerpts from his private lectures, where he controversially labeled climate activist Greta Thunberg and critics of AI advancement as “legionnaires of the Antichrist.”

What happens in the South Park season 28 premiere?

The South Park Season 28 premiere begins with PC Principal organizing a rally at South Park Elementary to address reports of “satanic numerology” spreading among students. Determined to restore order, he invites a special guest to lecture the kids on the supposed end-times crisis, none other than tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Introduced as an “absolute expert on the end of days and the coming of the Antichrist,” Thiel’s appearance sets the stage for the episode’s sharp satire on conspiracy culture and internet-fueled hysteria.

The billionaire explains that the Antichrist is a “newer, more human form of Satan” that could appear “within six to seven weeks,” prompting the kids to excitedly chant “6-7!” Thiel grows frustrated as he connects the phrase to Donald Trump, claiming Satan conceived the Antichrist through him due to his anatomy being “six to seven centimeters.” This continues on the running gag of the President being in a relationship with the devil from the previous season.

Believing the “6-7” trend is demonic, Thiel joins PC Principal and school counselor Jesus Christ to analyze student behavior using invasive AI surveillance, even placing cameras in the girls’ bathroom. Secretly working for politician JD Vance, Thiel’s mission is to prevent the Antichrist’s birth so Vance can replace Trump.

His investigation leads him to suspect Eric Cartman as the possessed child. Attempting an exorcism, Thiel fails spectacularly when Cartman laughs uncontrollably and vomits on him, forcing Thiel to take drastic measures, declaring that the fate of humanity depends on uncovering Cartman’s secrets.

