How many kids did Jeff Garcia have? 'Jimmy Neutron' star's family revisited as beloved voice actor dies at 50

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Jeff Garcia speaks at the Jimmy Neutron 20th Anniversary Reunion & Live Script Reading during 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage)

Jimmy Neutron voice actor Jeff Garcia passed away at 50. Lending his voice to sidekick Sheen Estevez in the franchise, starting with the 2001 film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, kicked off Garcia's career.

Jeff Garcia left behind his two children, Savannah and Jospeh "Jojo" Garcia. Joseph Garcia was the one to confirm his father's passing in an emotional and lengthy post on Instagram on December 10.

He shared a series of photos of them together over the years. He wrote:

"With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away. My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had."

He called his father his "best friend" and "hero," adding that he watched Jimmy Neutron growing up. Joseph Garcia also vowed this about his late father:

"He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten."

His post announcing Jeff Garcia's passing didn't specify the stand-up comic and actor's cause of death.

However, Variety and TMZ reported that he was taken off life support on Tuesday at a Southern California hospital after his lung collapsed and he was surrounded by family and friends during his death.

TMZ also reported that the actor had a stroke several weeks ago after being hospitalized for pneumonia in November and continues to have heath problems after he was discharged.

He also reportedly suffered from a brain aneurysm earlier this year.

Jeff Garcia's career and family, explored in the wake of his passing

Born in California on May 3, 1975, Jeff Garcia started his career as a stand-up comic in 1991 before moving into acting years later.

He first broke out as a voice actor and established his career after he was cast as Sheen Estevez in Nickelodeon's Jimmy Neutron franchise.

Garcia voiced Sheen in over a dozen projects, from video games to movies, TV shows, and TV specials. He also lent his voice to bring Pip the Mouse's character to life in 52 episodes of the Back at the Barnyard series, the video game, and the movie.

Acting in front of the camera was also in Garcia's repertoire. He starred as Freddy Lopez in the comedy series Mr. Box Office and the movie Holy Cash.

His last project was a guest appearance on the stand-up show Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen on CBS.

He talked about his stand-up career back in an interview with What's Up Temecula in 2015. He said:

"My shows are about 60% made up right then and there. My take on my job has always been that, if people are paying money, they don't want to see a live version of what they just saw on TV."

As for his family life, Jeff Garcia was married to Lisa Garcia from 2002 to 2013. They share two children: Savannah and Joseph.

Stay tuned on PRIMETIMER for more news and updates.