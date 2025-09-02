Who are Chloe Malle's parents? All about new Vogue editor-in-chief's famous roots as Anna Wintour picks her successor

Nicole Phelps, Virginia Smith and Chloe Malle attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Chole Malle has become the talk of the town after being named former Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour’s successor at the American fashion magazine. Malle, the news of whose appointment was broken by Puck News, will now take over the title of head of editorial content of the American Vogue while Wintour will be mentoring regional Vogue editors abroad.

Chloe Malle is the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and the late French film director, Louis Malle. Malle was born to Bergen and Malle after the couple had been married for five years, as per CBS News.

As per Puck News, Malle’s glamorous roots will contribute to her appeal as the American Vogue’s new head. Incidentally, Malle, who has been working at Vogue since 2011, has many connections to the famed magazine as her actress mother once played the magazine’s editor for a few episodes of the series, Sex and the City.

Chloe Malle’s famous roots, explored

Born to Murphy Brown fame Candice Bergen and the director of My Dinner with Andre Louis Malle, Chloe Malle’s pedigree is certainly impressive. During a 2015 conversation with CBS News, Bergen opened up about her relationship with Louis and their only child, Chloe. Sharing the quirky nicknames that she had for Chloe, Bergen told the news channel,

“We call each other Bunny.”

Bergen at the time also reflected on Louis’ nickname for his daughter, and said,

“La petite cretine…Well, it means 'little Idiot.’ I disagreed with him calling her that, but there was always a kind of testiness between Louis and Chloe, because Chloe infringed on Louis' and my relationship. She crashed it.”

As per CBS News, Chloe grew up in Los Angeles where her mother filmed the popular sitcom Murphy Brown, while her French father travelled to and from France. Ultimately, Louis was diagnosed with lymphoma and passed away on Thanksgiving day in 1995 at the age of 63, noted the news outlet.

Chloe Malle’s famous pedigree stretches beyond just her parents. She is the granddaughter of ventriloquist and comedian Edgar Bergen, who featured alongside his dummy in 1979’s The Muppet Movie, as per IMDb.

Chloe’s grandmother was the model and actress Frances Bergen, who was characterized as one of “Hollywood’s enduring, elegant beauties,” by a film reviewer, according to The Los Angeles Times. As per the publication, Frances appeared in guest spots in Four Star Playhouse, Yancy Derringer, Fireside Theatre, and The Dick Powell Show.

Chloe is also the niece of Kris Bergen, an editor who has worked on films such as You Talkin' to Me?, and Blue Angels: Around the World at the Speed of Sound, as per IMDb.

Chloe has been open about her famous mother’s influence on her style, and while sharing a tidbit from her personal life with Into The Gloss, said,

“Growing up, my mother was always very intent that I not do anything to my eyebrows, because she said it would be a very bad thing. As is often the case, she was right; I have friends who lament having overzealously tweezed.”

Chloe has also had an impact on her mother, particularly in relation to design and entrepreneurship. Candice Bergen started Bergenbags after her daughter asked her to embellish her Louis Vuitton duffle bag. The actress recounts the story on the bags’ website, and stated that she hasn’t looked back since.