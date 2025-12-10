Did Diddy send 50 Cent flowers? Fans think the gesture was more than just a gift

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

Did Diddy send 50 Cent flowers? The straight answer to this question is yes. A new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has become such a big topic that rappers Diddy and 50 Cent are back in the spotlight. Even though Diddy is still dealing with his legal issues, he did something that made fans very suspicious with his actions: “he sent flowers to 50 Cent,” despite spending his time behind bars.

This news was confirmed by 50 Cent himself, who posted a photo of the bouquet on his Instagram account. The rapper didn't hesitate to pick out its real meaning and wrote in his caption:

“What kinda gay shit is this Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid 🤨’’

Normally, sending flowers is a friendly gesture, but since everyone is aware of the long-time feud between Diddy and 50 cent, sending flowers to someone who helped create a documentary about you seems suspicious and definitely not normal, a sentiment shared by fans on social media as well. Ahead of Netflix’s documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which 50 cent helped produce and focuses on allegations against Diddy, the rivalry has become even more intense.

Why did Diddy send 50 Cent flowers?

There’s no clear answer about the real meaning behind the flowers, but 50 Cent took it as a hidden message. Many people online also believe the gesture seemed like a warning. On Thursday, December 4, 2025, 50 Cent received the unexpected bouquet while he was performing at a club in Miami. The flowers were delivered to Club 11.

In his Instagram post, he even added a comment, making it clear that the warning doesn’t scare him at all. He wrote,

"A warning, I’m 90’s grimy. You don’t warn me. LOL."

Recently, 50 Cent spoke in an ABC interview and explained clearly why he became the executive producer of this show. Speculations also began as to why he chose to give the interview to ABC since the channel is available in prisons. This way, fans believed the interview would reach Diddy directly.

Speaking of 50 Cent’s reasons for being a part of the documentary, he told ABC,

“If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behaviors…There’s no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and just say … ‘mind your business,’ or ‘lemme not say nothin’ about nothin’,’ or those things that would allow an entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior.”

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a Netflix documentary that looks closely at Diddy’s rise in the music industry and the serious accusations against him. It includes interviews from people who claim he abused his power, along with unseen footage that shows the darker side of his success.

Diddy’s team criticized Netflix and 50 Cent for releasing unseen footage in the documentary. They said the show is a “shameful hit piece” and claimed that the footage used was stolen and not allowed to be shown publicly. But Alexandria Stapleton, the director of the four-episode documentary, countered it and said that none of the footage is stolen and that they used everything legally.

With the documentary already causing so much drama, it seems like Diddy sending flowers to 50 Cent will only create even more controversy in the future.

Here’s how fans reacted to Diddy sending 50 Cent flowers