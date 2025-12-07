“He wanted to make sure that Diddy sees it”- Fans react after 50 Cent responds to rumor he chose ABC because inmates can watch it

50 Cent has produced the latest documentary about Diddy on Netflix (Image via Getty)

50 Cent has been trending after reports of the reasons for speaking to ABC went viral. The rapper has also responded to the same, as she shared an Instagram post with a screenshot on Sunday, December 7. The snap also included his picture, where he can be spotted in a suit.

The photo says that the actor and producer opted for an interview with the popular news station because it is accessible to all those who are in prison. Moreover, the caption reads:



“I thought about it, what’s wrong with that?”



While the Den of Thieves star did not explain anything else, the reply grabbed a lot of attention on different platforms. Netizens took to the comments section of My Mixtapez on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One of them seemingly referred to the Escape Plan star’s beef with Diddy over the years, and wrote :



A user, supposedly a fan of Diddy, claimed that Sean Combs was “richer” than 50 Cent, despite being in prison.



“Even in prison, Diddy is still richer, 50 needs to shut up”, @ThisisGozie said .



Another person described 50 Cent as the “best troll” in the musical world.



“He’s the best troll in the music industry by far”, @GregCity wrote .



An individual said that the Southpaw star would be remembered as a “devious man” in the future.



“This man might go down as the most devious man to ever live”, @johncocojr commented .



One of the responses featured the user advising that the Ridiculousness star should now form a hating institution.



“Talk about the product getting to it’s final consumer. 50 is such a hater and more! He should probably set up a hating institution”, @chiihbob stated .



As mentioned, the New York City native has had a long-standing dispute with Diddy. The latter’s documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, is out now on Netflix, and 50 Cent serves as the producer.

The new show came out on Friday, December 4. A day after its arrival on the streaming platform, the Streets of Blood star shared another Instagram post , also linked to Diddy. He added a photo of some flowers, and the caption featured him addressing Sean funnily by writing:



“What kinda gay sh*t is this Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid.”



XXL Magazine stated that 50 Cent has been teasing the show for a long time. He even thanked everyone in a statement for the stories they provided to complete the documentary, alongside praising Alexandria Stapleton for helping to bring it in front of the audience.

Also known as Curtis James Jackson III, his last album was released a long time ago in 2014. He planned to bring a sixth album, titled Street King Immortal, which was cancelled around four years ago.