“This is going to be a cult classic”: Fans react as Druski, Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart drop movie trailer

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski speak onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Comedian Druski has revealed that he will be collaborating with actor Kevin Hart and live streamer Kai Cenat for an upcoming film. Opening up about the much-anticipated project during Cenat’s ongoing Mafiathon 3 livestream, the trio revealed the teaser of the film which is appropriately titled as Livestream from Hell.

Fans of Druski, Hart and Cenat could not control their excitement at the prospect of their beloved stars coming together for a movie.

Netizens took to various social media platforms to reacting to the teaser, which follows the three entertainers in Hart’s house, as they comically become involved in a mysterious death.

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart and Druski just dropped the teaser to their new movie “Livestream From Hell” which drops soon pic.twitter.com/uz2wr5CL8C — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 30, 2025

Capturing the excitement of fans at the prospect of the famous trio appearing together in a film, a netizen wrote,

“This is going to be a cult classic”

While anticipating the thrill that fans must be feeling as icons from comedy, film and live streaming come together for a full fledged cinema project, a fan remarked,

“Bro this lineup is straight all-star chaos energy Kai, Druski & Kevin Hart? Already iconic!”

Expecting that comedy will surely be on the cards, another fan observed,

“movie coming with a ‘may cause extreme laughter’ warning”

Another netizen highlighted the respective fields that Cenat and Druski have found success in, and while appreciating their new collaboration with Hart, who is a seasoned Hollywood personality, wrote,

“they went from kai doing streaming and druski doing comedy skits online to making movies with kevin hart….kai and druski’s come ups have truly been amazing and crazy to see”

Looking forward to the comedic chaos that livestreams often lead to, another netizen appreciated the collaboration and stated,

“This looks like chaos waiting to happen. Who’s ready for pure unfiltered madness”

While foreseeing the success of the trio’s latest venture, a fan wrote on X,

“Livestream From Hell gon’ break the internet fr”

Druski, Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart have already broken live streaming records by appearing together

No can deny that whenever comedians Druski and Kevin Hart have come together with streamer Kai Cenat, they have ended up breaking records.

Previously in June 2024, the loved trio debuted on Cenat’s livestream, making the stream the most viewed livestream on Twitch, with 721,111 viewers, according to Sports Illustrated.

The stream also led to an increase in Cenat’s followers by gaining him 200,000 new subscribers.

The publication noted that the stream was peppered with fun moments such as the trio conducting auditions for Druski’s Coulda Been Records and calling basketball legend LeBron James.

As per Metro, the trio also shared appeared in a What’s in the box?’ contest during the live stream, in addition to having a sleepover.

At the time, Hart took to Instagram after the stream ended to share that the comic moments were not scripted. He wrote,

“The BIGGEST & BEST STREAM EVER….. @druski X @kaicenat X @kevinhart4real = comedy gold!!!!! No scripts and no plans…. Just vibing and feeding off of one another”

Hart also teased that the trio would be teaming up in the future, and added,

“Nothing but love for these to jackassess More coming …. STAY TUNED”

As promised, Druski, Hart and Cenat did come together once again later that year. During Cenat’s one month long subathon, Hart and Druski stopped by for a Thanksgiving feast, according to Rolling Out.

Now, the trio have come up with another exciting project for their fans. When they debuted their film’s teaser during Cenat’s stream, Hart revealed that the film was not yet complete.

As per Dexerto, they wanted to share a glimpse into what is next from the trio.