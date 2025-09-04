"White face is not a thing… black face is" - Internet outraged over comedian Theo Von wanting to copy Druski after his NASCAR proud American skit

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Druski speaks onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On September 2, Druski released a new NASCAR proud American skit, in which he disguised himself as his version of a NASCAR fan. He even uploaded a video on X, formerly known as Twitter. The caption of the video read,

"That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN🇺🇸."

The video has already gained more than 150 million views since it was uploaded just two days back. Meanwhile, the post was further liked by over 667K people online.

Meanwhile, comedian Theo Von reacted to this viral video through a tweet that he shared on September 2, just a few hours after Druski uploaded his video. Von wrote,

"Wowwww. Anyone do hair and m/u? hit my dms. i feel a jheri curl coming on. 🌚"

This reaction by Von has garnered massive reactions from netizens online. About 18 million people viewed Theo Von's video and over 140K ones liked it. Many shared their take on the same as well. One user wrote on X,

"I hope you realize white face is not a thing… black face is. I’m already noticing what you’re implying."

"Theo trying to equate 'white face' to 'black face' in 2025 is wild," a user noted.

"Why you gotta do this one? So many comedians have shticks, I ain't EVER seen you say you gotta copy them even once," added a tweet.

Some other popular reactions found under Theo Von's video include a tweet that read,

"White influencer about to copy a black influencer and run the joke into the ground. Totally NEVER seen that before."

"ROFL... druski hurt your feeling so deeply you now gotta go and be publicly racist, Theo von?" wondered another netizen.

Everything to know about Druski's viral video

The comedian was in full makeup that made him look Caucasian. Druski further wore overalls apparently trying to look like a racist NASCAR fan. He seemingly got his entire torso, arms, and face to look like a Caucasian for the skit. Druski finished the look with a mullet, beard, American flag cowboy hat.

To give himself a more realistic look, he opted for sun burns that was further pointed out by netizens. In the video, he was further seen talking in a heavy Southern accent and toasting Budweisers. At one point in the video, the comedian even played Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen.

While many netizens reacted to it, the video did not sit right with all. While many considered his point of view, others called it racist. One netizen took to X, and wrote,

"Funny how it’s ok when the roles are reversed, but if we do it, it’s racism."

Another netizen was of the belief that showing such a portrayal of a NASCAR fan was low blow. The netizen commented on X,

"Conflicted because it’s funny but also I kinda hate to see it. It’s hard enough as it is trying to tell people that you watch NASCAR without them either 1) giving you sh*t or 2) judging the hell out of you."

As of now, Druski has not given any official statement addressing the viral video or the controversy surrounding it.