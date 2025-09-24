“Maybe try something new that doesn't rely on stereotypes?”: Netizens divided as Druski teases sequel to controversial ‘white face’ skit

Druski Teases Sequel to Controversial ‘White Face’ Skit at NASCAR Event (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Comedian Druski, born Andrew Desbordes, has sparked renewed attention online after teasing a follow-up to his widely discussed “White Druski” skit. The sketch, which recently appeared on social media, features Druski fully embodying a Southern racing fan during a NASCAR event, complete with makeup, costume and mannerisms.

"These skits are getting repetitive. Maybe try something new that doesn't rely on stereotypes?" an X user commented on the skit.

At the race, Druski was seen wearing overalls, a mullet, an American flag cowboy hat and a painted Caucasian skin tone. He spoke with a strong Southern accent and also acted like a typical NASCAR fan, drinking beer and singing along to Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA."

The comedian uploaded the sketch to the internet with a short description that said, "That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN." In the footage, Druski engages with the audience, including scenes that showcase the sport's white fanbase crafting situations that point to cultural insights in a funny way.

Fans react to Druski’s transformative NASCAR skit

Social media users have had varied reactions to Druski’s latest skit, with many commenting on his exaggerated performance and transformation.

"Bro dancing like he got cheat codes enabled every move more unholy than the last," an X user commented.

"bro unlocking secret animations every round… thank god they spared him the cartoon filter this time," another reacted.

Many were impressed by how convincingly he embodied a Southern NASCAR fan, noting everything from his costume and makeup to his accent and mannerisms.

"but it would be the end of the world if I paint my body black and glue dreads on," one wrote.

"We need to laugh at these things again instead of turning it into a social crime," another said.

"druski pretending to be white to lose weight is the new paleo diet , new year’s resolutions look out," another user commented.

"If I didn’t know it was Druski I would think it’s some random white guy," one wrote.

Druski continues winning fans with character comedy

Druski became famous for his character-based skits on social media, where he often plays over-the-top versions of different people. He's talked about how important social media has been for his career, pointing out that these platforms let him connect with viewers without having to go through traditional gatekeepers.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2024, Druski thought back on how easy-to-use social media helped him build a fanbase that loves his brand of humor.

“We don’t need anybody to tell us we can be on that TV show, or to kiss up to somebody to try to get in that door,” he said. “I think it’s just amazing that I can create my fan base.”

Fans have been quick to share and talk about the video on many platforms, which shows that the comedian still knows how to get people interested with his character-based jokes. The "White Druski" update adds fuel to the ongoing discussion regarding Druski's artistic choices and comedic approach.