"You not Druski": Young Thug prompts reactions over lightskin 'UY Scuti' cover art

Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Young Thug released the cover of UY Scuti on the afternoon of September 25, 2025. The album cover featured him in jewelry, covering his ears.

Netizens pointed out that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, had a lighter skin tone and blue eyes.

Internet users expressed their surprise by saying that he was acting like Druski.

Young Thug unveils the cover for his new album ‘UY SCUTI’ out tonight. pic.twitter.com/F8mAalQjvB — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 25, 2025

In May 2025, internet personality Druski went viral for doing "whiteface." He used light skin makeup and dressed up like a white man.

Then he participated in various activities. One X user (@BTCBabyBull) stated that the rapper could not surpass Druski.

"You not Druski," they wrote.

Netizens continued to make fun of the rapper, saying he looked more like the cartoon character Casper than himself.

"Not him becoming white over there turning into Casper," one netizen wrote.

"I saw the notification and unfortunately I opened it... put a TW next time," another X user added.

"Now who the hell is that because that is NOT Young Thug!" one user wrote.

Some netizens praised the album cover, saying it is "strategic" and "commentary." One user (@teamocomoumrio) stated that artists were supposedly releasing their albums quickly to avoid competing with Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

"The rollout for this album has been more strategic than most presidential campaigns. The cover is fire. Midnight can't come soon enough," one netizen stated.

"It's clear this cover (his skin being lighter and his eyes edited to be blue) is meant to be commentary?" another X user noted.

"Omg the way everybody is dropping it tonight so they don't have to deal with taylor tomorrow haha," one user wrote.

More details on Young Thug's album UY Scuti

The American rapper's latest album, UY Scuti, is named after the red supergiant star with the same name. In an interview with GQ Magazine, he shared that many of his ideas came from the space and the star in particular.

The album features Travis Scott, Ken Carson, Cardi B, Sexyy Red, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Gotit, YFN Lucci, 1300Saint, T.I., and Young Thug's girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist.

When asked about the music-making process, Young Thug told the media outlet that it was easy for him because, despite being in jail, he never lost touch with music.

The rapper shared that he frequently listened to music, even in court, which is why he was well-versed in the industry.

"It came easy. I never lost it. Nothing. I never lost it. I listened to music in jail and I listened to music sometimes in court and things like that, so I never lost it. I was still up to par on what was going on for the most part," the rapper stated.

Young Thug was released from prison in October 2024. UY Scuti would be his first album after getting out of prison. The album is scheduled for release on September 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.