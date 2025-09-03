“Are we allowed to do this now”: Druski NASCAR skit wearing “white face” sparks divided reactions months after backlash over similar parody

Druski attends the Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Comedian Druski has stoked controversy with his newest skit released on his social media pages. Dressed in “white face” at a NASCAR event, Druksi can be seen wearing a cowboy hat and denim overalls as he flaunts his tattoos, a sunburn and a mullet, as per TMZ.

The news outlet notes that the black comedian, under convincing makeup, can be seen cheering, toasting people at NASCAR, smoking, and at one point, he spits at the ground as a black person passes.

Netizens’ reaction to Druski has been greatly polarized. Many social media users have questioned the comedian’s intentions behind mimicking and impersonating a person of another race.

On the other hand, many netizens found Druski’s skit funny and wrote that the comedian’s work was a good piece of satire.

Critics of Druski’s recent skit generally took to social media to share that the comedian’s spoof was inappropriate. One netizen wrote on X,

“Are we allowed to do this now?”

Are we allowed to do this now? — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 3, 2025

Another detractor questioned whether Druski’s getup was suitable considering that a similar spoof from a white person would not be considered appropriate. The critic wrote,

“A double-standard?”

A netizen posted an image representing people being outraged on social media from being a computer, and wrote,

“Yeah this is funny and all but imagine if a white guy painted himself black…”

Despite the criticism, many reactions to Druski’s skit were positive. Netizens lauded skills of the comedian’s makeup artist who transformed him into such a convincing white person. Many fans also found the skit hilarious and relatable.

A fan of the skit appreciated the comedian’s makeup person, and wrote,

“your makeup artist needs some sort of award”

Another fan claimed that the skit might be the best one by Druski, and remarked,

“Yo I’m not even exaggerating, this might be your best skit ever”

A netizen felt that the skit qualified Druski to be a part of the league of successful comedians such as Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawerence, and noted,

“Druski needs to do a movie with Eddie Murphy Martin Lawerence and he definitely needs to be in the new scary movie and Friday if they ever make them again”

Another observer compared the comedian’s skit to the controversy generated by Robert Downey Jr.’s role in Tropic Thunder, and wrote,

“I’m just here to read the comments because this almost hit tropic thunder levels”

Druski’s new skit comes just a few months after another ‘white face’ video

Back in May, another skit posted by Druski courted controversy. Titled, “The WhiteBoy that's accepted by the Hood,” the skit showed Druski impersonating a white person who is enjoying himself with people from a predominantly black neighbourhood.

The same skit resurfaced in wake of the divided opinions generated by the recent NASCAR skit.

When it was reshared, a netizen commented on the spiral of people taking offence at media shared online, and wrote,

“A black guy acting black, while in white-face. So, what is the message we’re supposed to derive from people being offended? Exactly, who was it that was offended?”

As per Newsweek, “The WhiteBoy that's accepted by the Hood” became viral with 19.4 million views on Instagram, 11.6 million views on TikTok and 78 million views on X.

At the time, the skit generated polarized opinions, with some fans praising the comedian and others criticizing his mimicry and impersonation of a white person, noted Newsweek.