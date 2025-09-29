Why is Benny Hill trending? Food deliveryman who successfully managed to escape ICE authorities in Chicago is compared to iconic comedian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 6: An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. New York City has provided sanctuary to over 46,000 asylum seekers since 2013, when the city passed a law prohibiting city agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies unless there is a warrant for the person's arrest.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

On Monday, September 29, a video of multiple Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents running after a food deliveryman in downtown Chicago has been going viral on X.

Financial Express reports that the clip was first caught by Christopher Sweat, the co-founder and CEO of GrayStak Media, and shared exclusively by their media group. It features 10 ICE agents dressed in tactical gear chasing behind the worker, who evades them successfully as he rides into the city's traffic on his bicycle.

Benny Hill version. pic.twitter.com/Mn5EQ5P2I1 — This Is Clem Fandango, Can You Hear Me? (@panchovilla) September 29, 2025

In response to the viral clip, netizens have compared the food deliveryman to the late English comedian, Benny Hill, who was popular for his namesake show.

For the unversed, Hill's show ran on BBC and ITV for more than 30 years (between 1955 and 1989) and was ranked among the most-watched programs in the UK during the time, drawing an audience of over 20 million. The actor-comedian also won a BAFTA Television Award for the Best Writer for it. Benny Hill passed away in 1992 at the age of 56.

Some netizens are merging the clip with the soundtrack of The Benny Hill Show, while others are sharing snippets from Hill's own show, where the comedian is spotted being chased by police officers.

According to Financial Express, a media person from GrayStak Media also shared a message to ICE's Kristi Noem and her colleagues before uploading the video, writing:

"I feel I may have posterized ICE today by capturing this exclusive moment."

They added that the video would be visible to the officials on Monday morning.

Chicago governor claims ICE patrol is "a show of intimidation

BREAKING 🚨 ICE Agents in Chicago have had enough. Rioters are being tackled and arrested



I. VOTED. FOR. THIS.



pic.twitter.com/cPxTlotuW3 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 26, 2025

The viral video of the food deliveryman from downtown Chicago comes as ICE agents flooded the city over the weekend. As the agents were spotted patrolling the city on foot, both the mayor and governor reacted to it.

Governor JB Pritzker insisted that the officers patrolling Chicago were perceived as a "show of intimidation". His statement reads:

"The Trump Administration’s DHS officers appear to be carrying large weapons around downtown Chicago in camouflage and masks. This is not making anybody safer — it’s a show of intimidation, instilling fear in our communities and hurting our businesses."

Pritzker added that normalizing "militarizing" cities and suburbs in the country was not okay. Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Johnson called it "another brazen provocation" by the Trump administration that didn't make the city any safer. Johnson also wrote:

"While Chicagoans and visitors are enjoying another gorgeous Sunday, they are being intimidated and threatened by masked federal agents flaunting automatic weapons for no apparent reason."

Per the media outlet, the latest outpouring of ICE officers into Chicago is most likely the consequence of a sniper open-firing at an ICE field office in Dallas last week.