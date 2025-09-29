“That’s so outta pocket”: Florida A&M band announcer Joe Bullard sparks outrage over calling Alabama State’s Honey Beez “the new Face of Ozempic”

Joe Bullard made controversial comments towards the Honey Beez during a recent Hornets vs Rattlers game (Image via Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Florida A&M Rattlers hosted Alabama State Hornets at their home venue, Bragg Memorial Stadium, on Saturday, September 27. While the ASU team won by a decisive margin, the football game received online attention for problematic remarks from Joe Bullard, the announcer of FAMU’s Marching 100 band.

In a video from the Saturday contest, Bullard is heard referring to the Hornets’ dance team, Honey Beez, as the “new face of Ozempic.” Many interpreted the remarks as an insult seemingly targeting Honebeez’ identity as a plus-sized dance squad.

An X user (@JelonAlexander) posted the clip from the game and described Joe Bullard's comments as “fatphobic” and dehumanizing :

“So FAMU announcer decided to disrespect the Honeybeez, the dance team of Alabama State University Marching Hornets calling them ‘the new face of ozempic’ at yesterday’s FAMU vs ASU football game. Not only is this dehumanizing, it is fatphobic as*.”

The video garnered attention from many users, who voiced a similar opinion. A user quoted the post and wrote:

For those unaware, Joe Bullard is a radio personality and a FAMU Sports Hall of Fame inductee. He is also a Florida A&M University alumnus and has been described as the “irrepressible ‘Voice of the Marching 100’ Band.”

Read on to learn how many on social media criticised the veteran radio personality for his comments about the ASU dance team.

Internet users slam FAMU band announcer, Joe Bullard, for his controversial remarks about Honey Beez

Bullard’s comments for the Alabama State Hornets’ dancers sparked outrage on social media. Here’s what the internet users had to say about the FAMU band announcer:

“As an Albany State University Alumni with ties to neither team I find this very very disrespectful. Keep your head up ladies,” a user wrote.

“I’m a rattler and I don’t play about the honey bees. Not okay at all. 😒,” another user, claiming to be a FAMU fan, said.

“Replace him asap that’s so humiliating and degrading,” one user suggested.

“This was uncalled for. It be your own people,” another one added.

A user acknowledged FAMU supporters for criticizing Joe Bullard:

“I am happy to see so many from FAMU condemn this disgusting behavior.”

Another user said:

“This is insane. Major apologizes need to be made.”

ASU President criticizes comments against the Honey Beez, while FAMU President apologizes

After the incident, Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. also issued a statement, criticising the announcer’s remarks. Dr. Ross recognized the “spirit of competition” between ASU and FAMU, but called Bullard’s comments against Honey Beez distasteful. He stated:

“While we recognize the spirit of competition, there is no place for disparaging or demeaning remarks directed at our scholars.”

Dr. Ross continued:

“I have personally spoken with the President of Florida A&M University and with the Commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference to express my displeasure with these short-sighted comments, and they have both affirmed their agreement with my sentiments.”

He further praised the Honey Beez for their dedication:

“The Honey Beez, along with the Mighty Marching Hornets, dedicate countless hours to their craft to deliver the unforgettable, show-stopping performances that embody the pride and excellence of Alabama State University.”

He reiterated his support for Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, and the entire ASU student body, asserting that the remarks from Joe Bullard are unacceptable. He concluded:

“Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy you bring to the Hornet Nation, and also for the bold and fearless way you represent the very best of ASU. Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity.”

Following the ASU President’s statement, Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson apologized to the Honey Beez. She labeled Bullard’s comments “inappropriate and offensive” and added:

“On behalf of Florida A&M University, I extend my deepest and sincerest apologies to the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, President Quinton Ross, and the entire Alabama State University community.”

She hailed Honey Beez for representing discipline and school pride, and stated:

“Their performance tradition is respected across the nation. To have their dedication and artistry diminished by a thoughtless comment does not reflect the values or the respect we hold for our colleagues at Alabama State University or for the broader HBCU community.”

She mentioned her conversation with the ASU President, reiterated her regret, and described the comments as unacceptable and intolerable. She also spoke about FAMU taking immediate steps to “ensure accountability within our organization” to avoid such incidents from happening in the future.