What happened to Rory in Wayward? Explained

John Daniel as Rory in Wayward (Image via Netflix)

Wayward, created, written by, and starring comedian Mae Martin, is a Netflix psychological thriller series set around Tall Pines Academy. The facility claims to “help” troubled youth, but instead uses physical and psychological torture to manipulate and control them. Under the influence of the institute’s leader, Evelyn Wade (Toni Collette), the children are systematically broken down, leaving them as compliant, hollow shells who unquestioningly follow Evelyn’s authority.

The narrative follows teenagers Abbie, Leila, and Rory trapped in Tall Pines, where they need to undergo “the leap” to graduate. It’s a sadistic brainwashing ritual using drugs and manipulation, which Evelyn employs to make the teens join the local community that, in reality, comprises her cultists.

Meanwhile, local police officer Alex (Mae Martin) discovers that the entire town is linked to Tall Pines, including his pregnant wife, Laura (Sarah Gadon), who was also sent there as a teen and subjected to Evelyn Wade’s brainwashing. This reveals the facility’s far-reaching influence and sinister control over the community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Wayward Season 1. Reader’s discretion is advised.

In the final episode, while putting their plan of escape into action, Rory sacrifices himself by acting as a distraction while giving Abbie an opportunity to get away.

Rory's final fate in Wayward Season 1

Screaming through every second of WAYWARD. pic.twitter.com/tZZF3QX75V — Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2025

In Wayward Season 1 episode 8, Rory, Abbie and Leila put the plan to escape into action after plotting for weeks. They trick staff member Mule into leaving for the town with a fake note from her fiancé, then sneak onto her bus, which takes them past the locked gates. While the trio makes a run for freedom after Mule settles into a cafe, their absence from the institute draws attention and they are cornered in an empty home.

While Evelyn invites them to return to school, only Leila gives in. She informs Abbie that she does not want to keep running and genuinely believes that Tall Pines will help her. On the other hand, Abbie and Rory decide to fight their way out.

Upon seeing that they are completely surrounded, Rory asks Abbie for a kiss before sacrificing himself to ensure her getaway. Abbie seizes the opportunity, slipping past unnoticed toward Alex’s car hidden in the woods, embarking on her journey away from Tall Pines.

How to watch Wayward Season 1

All episodes of Wayward Season 1 are streaming in the United States exclusively on Netflix, having premiered simultaneously on September 25, 2025.

Netflix currently offers multiple subscription plans for viewers to avail themselves of. They include:

The “ Standard with Ads ” plan, which is priced at $7.99/month and includes ad interruptions.

” plan, which is priced at $7.99/month and includes ad interruptions. The “ Standard ” (ad-free) tier which costs $17.99/month.

” (ad-free) tier which costs $17.99/month. The “Premium” plan (4K + HDR, ad-free) is priced at $24.99/month.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.