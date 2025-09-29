Thomas Jacob Sanford initiated GoFundMe for son with congenital hyperinsulinism

Thomas Jacob Sanford was reportedly struggling with financial issues when the fundraiser was started (Representative image via Christian Dubovan/Unsplash)

Thomas Jacob Sanford has been identified as the suspect reportedly involved in the shooting incident that happened at the Michigan-based LDS church on September 28, 2025. According to BBC News, Thomas was eventually shot dead by the police.

Notably, new details have now emerged about Thomas Jacob Sanford. A Facebook post by an individual active under the username Allison Noelle stated that Thomas was allegedly known as Jake, and he was married to a woman named Tella Sanford. Thomas and Tella also had a son, who turned 10 around three days ago.

A GoFundMe page was also launched back in 2015 to get help for the child, whose name was revealed to be Brantlee, as reported by Lake Orion Review.

The outlet stated that the child was being fed through a stomach tube and breathing with the help of a ventilator. This was being followed as Brantlee was suffering from congenital hyperinsulinism, and he was born six weeks premature. Moreover, Brantlee was taken to two different hospitals.

A huge portion of Brantlee’s pancreas was removed at the Cook Children’s Hospital, aiming to treat the focal congenital hyperinsulinism. However, the surgery also left only a minor portion of the organ producing insulin. Following Brantlee’s surgery, Jacob Sanford’s sister, Katie Hamilton, expressed her feelings about the complications that Brantlee will be going through, and said:

“He’s going to be a diabetic now and they have him on an insulin pump, sugar drip and feeding tube. Down the road, his mom and dad will have to check his blood sugar multiple times a day and he’ll have three insulin shots a day until he’s 5.”

Lake Orion Review stated at the time that Thomas Jacob Sanford and Tella Sanford were engaged, and the former was working at Coca-Cola. A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was also organized at the Goodrich-based River Church.

Thomas Jacob Sanford served in the Marine Corps for a long time

According to CNN, Thomas reportedly enrolled at Goodrich High School for his graduation and later started serving as a Marine. Notably, Jacob Sanford’s uncle was also a part of the Marines in the past, and his grandfather served during the Second World War by joining the Navy.

While speaking to CNN, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps said that Thomas Jacob Sanford was a recipient of multiple medals for many years. The records revealed that he received the Iraq Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and more.

In 2008, he left the Marines after serving his last duty at the North Carolina-based Camp Lejeune as a sergeant. A year before he exited the Marines, he was involved in a seven-month deployment under Operation Iraqi Freedom and was active as an organizational automotive mechanic and vehicle recovery operator when he first joined, as per NBC News.

Clarkston News obtained a statement from Jacob Sanford’s father, Thomas, who said in 2007 that he was proud of his son. Thomas also mentioned at the time:

“Jake’s going voluntarily and plans on returning to this community when his service is over.”

As of this writing, Thomas Jacob Sanford’s wife, Tella, has not commented on anything related to his alleged association with the Michigan shooting case. Moreover, the GoFundMe page launched for his son is not active anymore.