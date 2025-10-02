David Butler fundraiser for Michigan shooter Thomas Sanford’s family raises over $272,000

David Butler launched a GiveSendGo for the family deceased shooter, who allegedly attacked worshippers at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 28, 2025 in Grand Blanc, Michigan (Image via Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Last week, a shooting and arson incident at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) caused five deaths in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan. The authorities identified Thomas Jacob Sanford, a Marine and Iraq War veteran, as the perpetrator of the attack. Police shot the alleged attacker dead before he set the building on fire.

A few days after the tragic incident, David Butler, an author and a member of the LDS Church, launched a GiveSendGo campaign to support the deceased suspect’s family. On the fundraiser’s page, Butler wrote about being shocked by “the murders at the LDS chapel” and reflected on multiple families needing help. David further remarked:

“One of the families that suffered a terrible loss on that day was the family of Thomas Jacob Sanford, the shooter. Sanford leaves behind a wife and children who must be grieving.”

He mentioned the “financial hardship and psychological trauma” the Sanford Family had to face after the Grand Blanc shooting. David Butler shared his concern for the military veteran and the alleged gunman’s son and wrote:

“One of the Sanford sons deals with serious medical challenges that require ongoing care, treatment, and specialized support. In the past, the family attempted to raise funds for him, but with limited success.”

David Butler clarified that he has “no connection to the Sanfords or to Grand Blanc.” Instead, the author identified as an ordinary member of the LDS Church. After Butler encouraged readers to donate, the GiveSendGo campaign, which has a goal of $500,000, has raised over $272,000.

David Butler hails the overwhelming support for the Sanfords as “amazing,” refutes the “publicity stunt” theories

Link: https://t.co/q3ZQmchn44 — D.J. Butler -- Sci-Fi / Fantasy Author and Editor (@DavidJohnButler) September 30, 2025

The GiveSendGo community rallied behind a campaign launched to provide financial assistance to the Grand Blanc shooting suspect’s family. Butler, who launched the fundraiser, acknowledged the overwhelming support on X after more than 850 contributors raised over $30,000 within a few hours. Hailing the community support, Butler wrote:

“I knew my people would come through. And to be clear, I don't ONLY mean LDS people. I have a big community, and there's a lot of love in it. Thank you all for this. You people are amazing.”

After the campaign gathered more than $100,000 within 12 hours, David Butler expressed his gratitude and tweeted:

“I am completely blown away. You are amazing.”

In another update on X, David mentioned being interviewed by eight national media outlets. He spoke about being able to contact Thomas Sanford’s family and added:

“I have not yet spoken with Mrs. Sanford, but I will, hopefully in the next few days. Every indication is that the family will accept the help. Please, if you have any opportunity to show them love, take it.”

Now I hear some people are saying I am a publicity stunt by the LDS church.



Guys, hello. When the church runs a propaganda op, their front man is not going to have long hair and a mustache. — D.J. Butler -- Sci-Fi / Fantasy Author and Editor (@DavidJohnButler) October 2, 2025

Later, the fundraiser organizer also addressed the conspiracy theories that labeled his fundraiser as a “publicity stunt” for the LDS Church. Butler refuted the allegations and sarcastically said:

“Now I hear some people are saying I am a publicity stunt by the LDS church. Guys, hello. When the church runs a propaganda op, their front man is not going to have long hair and a mustache.”

For those unaware, David Butler is a science fiction and fantasy author and editor who has been writing since 2010. Per his blog, Butler also has experience as a securities lawyer, a consultant, and a corporate trainer. He is married to another novelist, Emily, and they have three children.