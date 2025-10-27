What was THF Bayzoo's real name? All about the rapper as alleged shooting video goes viral in wake of his passing

THF Bayzoo's alleged shooting video. (Photo: X/@AkademiksTV)

THF Bayzoo was allegedly shot in a parking lot in Chicago's Little Village on October 25, 2025. The rapper, whose real name is Devonshe Collier, was with two unidentified men when an armed man came in his vehicle and shot at them.

According to a report by ABC7 Eyewitness News, Bayzoo was supposedly taken to Mt Sinai Hospital. Per multiple reports on social media, THF Bayzoo passed away. The other two men are seemingly in fair condition.

A video of the alleged shooting is spreading on the internet. It is worth noting that the clip's authenticity has not been verified.

Per ABC7, no one has been arrested yet, and police are investigating the matter and the viral video.

Rip Bay Zoo 💔 pic.twitter.com/cXyDegK4yU — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 26, 2025

THF Bayzoo was a prominent figure in the Chicago Drill scene. He was also rumored to be close with fellow rappers Lil Durk and King Von, as he has collaborated with the Only The Family (OTF) collective.

Netizens started writing tributes. Rapper Doodie Lo, who is also part of the OTF collective, also shared his condolences via an Instagram post.

He uploaded a picture with THF Bayzoo and, in the caption, noted that he would take care of the rapper's kids.

"MY BFF MY BRUDDA MY DAWG TAUGHT ME ALOT THIS ONE HURT WOP MAN EVERYBODY KNOW OUR RELATIONSHIP. I GOT YO KIDS FOR LIFE WHEN I GOT SHOT YOU JUMPED ON THE ROAD NO QUESTIONS," he wrote.

THF Bayzoo previously commented on Lil Durk's arrest

For the unversed, Lil Durk and his affiliates were arrested in October 2024 for their involvement in the 2022 shooting of rival rapper Quando Rondo.

The shooting ended up killing Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pabb" Robinson.

Lil Durk was charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Days after the rapper's arrest, THF Bayzoo wrote on his Instagram stories that the media, "fake fans," and bloggers were allegedly giving "unproven titles" to Lil Durk.

He defended the rapper, saying that he was supposedly not involved in the 2022 shooting.

"Social media, fake fans, bloggers, etc know how to give unproven titles to ppl. Murda 4 hire is outrageous. Painting a picture for the officials to run wit to trick u our your position smh. For the record why would he have to pay his day [one] to hunt for the lost of another day [one]. Make it make sense," Bayzoo wrote.

Lil Durk is currently at the MDC Los Angeles detention center awaiting trial. His murder-for-hire trial was initially scheduled to take place in January 2025.

However, it was postponed. According to various reports, it has been delayed to January 2026.

Meanwhile, THF Bayzoo's death has been confirmed by multiple outlets. Stay tuned for more updates on the rapper as well as Lil Durk's trial.