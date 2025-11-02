How many children does Big U have? Alleged crips leader’s son Jabari Henley reportedly shot dead on Halloween night

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 08: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends "Hip Hop Uncovered" Atlanta Premiere at Oak Atlanta on February 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Eugene “Big U” Henley’s son Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley was reportedly shot on Halloween, Friday, October 31, TMZ reported. The outlet confirmed that the deceased, aged 34, succumbed to his injuries.

Jabari’s father, Big U, is a prominent entertainment executive and alleged crips leader, who is currently in federal custody. Eugene has been married to Stacey Henley for decades, after having met as teenagers, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The couple has four children – three sons and a daughter – including Jabari, aka Baby Uiie.

Eugene “Big U” and Stacey’s oldest son is a music artist named Michael “Mike” Henley. Jabari was younger than Mike, but older than the pair’s other two children, Daiyan and Cherysh.

For the unversed, Daiyan, born in November 1999, is a professional football player. He currently represents the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL as a linebacker.

According to the LA Times, Daiyan was conceived in prison when his father was serving a 13-year prison sentence.

Big U was convicted of attempting to rob an undercover sheriff's deputy of 33 pounds of cocaine in 1991.

At the time of his father’s arrest, Baby Uiie was two months old. Later, Eugene and Stacey married in prison in 1992.

In its 2023 story on Daiyan, the LA Times highlighted Big U resurfaced as “changed and determined to raise his third son better than he did his first two.”

Eugene later became a notable figure in the rap industry, having managed the likes of Kurupt and the late Nipsey Hussle, per TMZ.

Earlier this year, the music executive and alleged leader of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang faced murder allegations and was apprehended after being charged with multiple other crimes.

Big U is reportedly heartbroken over the death of his son Baby Uiie in a shooting incident on Halloween

According to TMZ, Jabari Henley was shot dead on Friday night around 11 pm. A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) spokesperson told the outlet about a shooting incident that occurred at the intersection of 69th Street and Figueroa Street.

Baby Uiie was fatally shot when he approached a vehicle, per TMZ. A source told the outlet that the unidentified shooting suspect “was stationed outside a smoke shop in South LA” and escaped the scene.

According to a clip obtained by TMZ, the LAPD personnel attempted life-saving measures on the victim before he was reportedly pronounced dead.

The outlet also spoke with Luce Cannon, who addressed Big U as his uncle. Luce is also incarcerated at the LA-based Metropolitan Detention Center with Eugene Henley.

He informed the alleged gang leader of his son’s demise. Cannon shared that he and Big U are heartbroken after Jabari’s passing.

He also claimed that the victim apparently knew the suspect, but the LAPD has yet to confirm whether the incident was gang-related.