When did Kanye West launch his cryptocurrency? Ye claims fans can use YZY coin to buy concert tickets and merchandise

Kanye West is pushing further into the crypto world, announcing that his "YZY" coin will now be accepted as payment for concert tickets and merchandise. The rapper first showed off the coin in August as part of his wider "YZY Money" ecosystem, which also has Ye Pay and the YZY Card. The digital currency made a big splash, hitting a high value of over $3 billion before falling to about $349 million (according to Complex). Right now, where it stands in the market is not clear.

Kanye West has now ventured into the digital currency market, introducing YZY Money, a step that he positions as a larger part of a broader strategy to create a self-sustaining financial ecosystem. The Grammy-winning artist, known to leap across industries - including music, fashion, politics, and technology - has made another sudden pivot. Nevertheless, due to the unstable history of celebrity-driven cryptocurrencies, the future performance of YZY coin is not an unquestionable matter.

Kanye West is reinforcing his cryptocurrency investment even though it initially received criticism. Over the weekend, posts from the official YZY Money account on X, amplified by the Instagram page Bars, revealed fresh updates for the rapper's digital token. West has made it known that soon YZY coin will be sold straight through Yeezy.com and that you can even use them to purchase tickets to his new concert in South Africa.

His online store has also started taking the currency as an alternative to shopping, an indication of his desire to increase its usefulness. The announcements come at a time when celebrity-promoted coins have usually been accused of being a short-lived memecoin or pump-and-dump. However, it is also the case that, contrary to several projects that fail, YZY coin is still going strong, months after the turbulent launch.

