Hopena Pokipala GoFundMe raises over $27,000 for devastated wife of Hawaii’s aspiring politician following tragic death

Hawaii-based waterman Fullerton “Hopena” Pokipala, 30, recently died on September 20, 2025. Notably, a GoFundMe page has now been launched for his wife, Allison Chu.

The fundraiser will be active for two weeks until October 13, and the description says that he was a “devoted husband, son, brother, and friend.” According to Surfer, Hopena lost his life in a car accident that happened in Waimanalo during the night hours.

The GoFundMe page continued its tribute to Pokipala as it recalled his real-life personality over the years.



“Hopena, an avid longshoreman, aspiring politician, big wave surfer, and devoted husband, will be remembered most for his heart. A true “Mr. Aloha” in every sense, he was known for his big smile, generosity, and the aloha he carried into every interaction. To know him was to feel supported, uplifted, and loved. His passing leaves an immeasurable void, but also a lasting legacy of kindness, ambition, and joy”, the description says.

















The page referred to the struggles of the family, alongside mourning the loss of Hopena, which includes the expenses needed to lay him to rest and manage everything else in the upcoming days.

The description mentioned that the costs of the funeral and celebration of life have to be covered, followed by the establishment of Fullerton’s “legacy fund.” The page revealed that the celebration of life is scheduled on October 12 at 1038, Mokulua Dr, Kailua.



“Allie and Hopena had the incredible foresight to plan for their future together, including preserving the possibility of growing their family. It is a blessing that this dream can still come to life, and Allie plans to welcome their child when the time is right - a living piece of Hopena’s love and legacy carried forward”, the fundraiser stated in the end.



The page aims to collect $30,000, and donations of more than $29,000 have already been accumulated, as of this writing.

Fullerton “Hopena” Pokipala and Allie Chu had tied the knot before the former’s death

Tributes started to pour in as soon as the news of Hopena’s death went viral on different platforms. According to Surfer, Pokipala’s UTV was hit by a 74-year-old motorist, which eventually led to his death. The motorist was going towards the east side of the Kalanianaole Highway.

As mentioned, a fundraiser has been started to help his wife, Allie, and the other family members. Notably, Fullerton and Allie had exchanged vows recently before Pokipala’s death, and the duo was reportedly planning a reception in March next year. During a conversation with Hawaii News Now, Pokipala’s uncle Clif Botelho said:



“He and his wife Allie were doing amazing things and had the dream of being together forever and worked towards it. We can find whatever type of peace, knowing at least Hopena was able to marry the love of his life.”



Pokipala’s journey began with an oyster shucking business after he graduated from the University of Hawaii. He was even aiming to get established in the political world and ran for the state House in 2024. Hopena additionally kept in touch with the general public over the years through Instagram.