Why was Joe Bird arrested? Evansville Eyewitness news anchor’s mugshot sparks concern online

Joe Bird and his partner Jarrod Martin (Image via Facebook/Jarrod Martin)

A recent mugshot of WEHT/WTVW anchor and meteorologist Joe Bird has gone viral, sparking concern among social media users.

The online rumors are accurate, and the Evansville, Indiana-based news presenter was arrested a few days back.

According to recent booking records on vanderburghsheriff.org, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office recently booked Joe Bird, whose real name is Joseph Donald Bird, under domestic battery-simple assault.

The news anchor was taken into custody on September 27, and a $500 bail bond was set, per the sheriff's office’s website.

According to the records, the authorities have released Joe Bird. At the same time, the Evansville Eyewitness News meteorologist's partner, Jarrod Martin, was also booked under the exact charges.

According to a recent bulletin of the Evansville Police Department, Joe Bird and Jarrod Martin were involved in a domestic dispute.

The report from Officer Topper names the news presenter as the alleged victim of domestic battery-simple assault, which happened at 1900 Davcohn Ave, Evansville, around 8:00 pm on September 27.

Per the report, the officers responded to a 911 call about “a domestic violence in progress.”

According to the Evansville Police Department, the person who called for help alleged that his partner threw him into a wall while attempting to take his phone. The report continues:

“Officers met the reporter [Bird] outside, who established he and the other male were currently dating. Officers read both males their Miranda Rights, to which they stated they understood, and spoke to both of them. Officers discovered they both had injuries, and they both stated they put hands on each other. Officers transported both males to VCCC to be booked.”

Neither the Evansville Eyewitness News anchor nor his partner has addressed the incident on their social media.

Internet users share concern and scepticism after Joe Bird’s mugshot emerges online

The WEHT/WTVW presenter was taken into custody following a domestic incident. However, his mugshot soon made its way to social media, triggering concern and disbelief among internet users.

“Joe Bird Eyewitness News sir what is this???,” Another user (Haley Lynn Weathers) was apparently worried.

“not JOE BIRD THE NEWS MAN,” One user (Jailynna Snyder) was left in disbelief.

For those unaware, Joe Bird has been a news anchor and meteorologist for Evansville Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW since 2013.

Previously, the presenter worked as a pharmacy technician for Rite Aid Pharmacy before he moved to Indiana from Shelbyville, Tennessee.