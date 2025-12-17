Noah Schnapp reflects on emotional final days of filming Stranger Things

Noah Schnapp attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As Stranger Things approaches its long-anticipated conclusion, actor Noah Schnapp is reflecting on the emotional weight of closing a chapter that has defined much of his life and career. The final episode of the globally popular Netflix series marked a deeply moving moment for the cast and crew, with Schnapp confirming that emotions ran high during the last days of filming.

Speaking in New York City, Schnapp acknowledged that the final shoot was filled with tears and described the upcoming finale as particularly emotional. He shared that the cast plans to reunite one last time to watch the episode together, an experience he expects will also be difficult. The Stranger Things finale is scheduled for release on December 31, both on Netflix and in select theaters, signaling the end of a series that first premiered in 2016.

Noah Schnapp on "EMOTIONAL" #StrangerThings Season 5 and the cast being closer than ever — he admits he probably cried the most! 😭 pic.twitter.com/UPHMZhZqZ9 — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 7, 2025

For Schnapp, the conclusion of the show coincides with another significant milestone. After portraying Will Byers for nearly a decade, he is also preparing to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied film. Reflecting on this dual transition, Schnapp told The Hollywood Reporter,

“I’m graduating in a few months at the same time as the finale is coming out. All these chapters of my childhood are closing, and now I’m stepping into a brand new world of anything can happen. It’s equally terrifying and exciting.”

Noah Schnapp reflects on his growth as an actor through Stranger Things

Noah Schnapp first appeared on Stranger Things at a young age, and he has previously described his early performance as closely mirroring his own personality at the time.

When asked to reflect on his growth as an actor, Schnapp told The Hollywood Reporter,

“I’ve found a lot more confidence as an actor. When I was younger, I was just there being pushed around and told what to do, trying to figure out what I’m allowed to speak up for and not,” he said. He added, “Now I know my part in this whole project, and I’m allowed to have a point of view and speak on it.”

Schnapp also noted how years of working alongside experienced performers and directors influenced his development.

“I’ve become a lot more collaborative with the directors and outspoken when I believe something is important for my character, and just trying to grow as an actor. When you’re surrounded by so many talented people for so many years, you try to become a sponge.”

As Stranger Things reaches its conclusion, Schnapp’s reflections highlight a period of transition marked by both professional closure and personal progression, underscoring the significance of this moment for one of the show’s original cast members. He also said,

“With this final season also being the last, there was so much pressure on it. So I felt extremely nervous walking into the expectations we had to fulfill, but also excited to be back with the people I love and falling right back into place with these best friends I’ve had since I was so young. We will be friends for the rest of our life, but the relationships we have while working together and filming and being together every day is unlike anything. I’m always trying to be as present as possible through it."

He also recalled a special moment,

"There are so many. We had Caleb [McLaughlin’s] birthday [and] we all went out and stayed up super late. On my birthday, we went to a Charlie xcx concert together. We celebrated Canadian Thanksgiving at Finn [Wolfhard’s] House as a group. We do things outside of work to nurture our relationships. I was always at Millie [Bobby Brown’s] house. Millie threw so many parties. She did a Halloween party and a July 4th party, and we’re always having sleepovers over there. Being with them as much as I could was the most fun. And then, of course, the last day was the most memorable for me."

Over the years, both the character of Will and Schnapp himself matured in parallel, shaped by long-term collaboration with a consistent creative team.